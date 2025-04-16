“Does Your Network Cut-it?” Asks Boost Mobile In New National Campaign

Boost Mobile has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at challenging Australians to ‘get on a network that cuts it’. With Boost Mobile having full coverage of the Telstra Prepaid Mobile Network, this campaign is a clear message to consumers about the importance of coverage when deciding on a network and is sure to turn heads as it is seen across a wide range of media platforms across the country.

The new campaign, “Get On A Network That Cuts It” continues Boost Mobile’s longstanding position of direct and bold statements to Australian consumers, something it has done consistently over its 25-year history. Its supporting message of BIG coverage, MEGA value and EPIC 5G will be hard to miss with Boost integrating this truly national campaign across a wide range of Digital Out of Home, Video-On-Demand, social and digital assets as well as pulling it through its many sponsorships across motorsports, surfing and more.

Coverage is a leading factor for consumers when considering network providers, with new independent market research carried out by Boost Mobile finding that a consistent and reliable network connection was the most important factor for customers, followed by good value*. Boost Mobile’s customers get access to a network that covers 99.7% of the population and 3 million square kilometres, over 1 million square kilometres more than any other mobile network.

“This campaign is proudly blunt and loud, reflecting both who we are as a brand and our passion to deliver the best coverage and value to prepaid consumers, something Boost Mobile has been doing for 25 years,” said Bobby Geldens, head of Boost Mobile Australia.

“We are all about BIG coverage, MEGA value and EPIC 5G, and this campaign is both a challenge and an invitation to Australian consumers, to ask the question – Does Your Network Cut it?”

The campaign also coincides with Boost Mobile being awarded several prestigious industry awards from WeMoney and recognition from Finder.

WeMoney has awarded Boost Mobile “Best for Quality – Prepaid Mobile Plans” and “Best Annual Prepaid Plan” in its annual Telco and Broadband Awards, with judges acknowledging Boost Mobile’s superior network coverage, generous inclusions and great value as key factors in its decision making.

“As Australians look towards the future and mobile phone services, Gen Z and Millennials are increasingly seeking better value alternatives without sacrificing service quality. We’re thrilled to announce that Boost Mobile has won ‘Best for Quality – Prepaid Mobile Plans’ and ‘Best Annual Prepaid Plan’ for 2025. This award is a hallmark recognition for Australian consumers and these awards are very well deserved and a testament to Boost’s outstanding offering.” said Dan Jovevski, WeMoney founder & CEO.

Meanwhile, in its 2025 Customer Satisfaction Awards, Finder has recognised Boost Mobile as a ‘Reliable Brand’ in the Mobile Provider category, based on data from hundreds of Australians and how satisfied they were with their mobile provider.

Boost Mobile’s award winning plans have given MEGA value to customers for over 25 years with big data and no lock-in contracts. It offers a wide range of prepaid products with great prices on 7 day, 28 day expiry and its highly popular 12 month long expiry prepaid plans. Leading the way is its long expiry prepaid plans, including a $300 Prepaid SIM (that’s equal to $25 per month) with 290GB of data (new activations only by 7 July. All for use in Aus), unlimited calls and texts to standard national numbers, and unlimited standard international calls to 20 select countries.