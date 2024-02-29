Documentary Australia & Screen QLD Announce SheDoc Recipients

Documentary Australia, in partnership with Screen Queensland, has announced the 2024 recipients of SheDoc – a grants program aimed at giving women a stronger and more equal voice in documentary storytelling.

The six Queensland-based female documentary filmmakers are Jo-Anne Brechin, Kate Boylan Ascione, Nu’utea Marie Lea Robillot, Sasha Parlett, Mags Scholes, and Veronica Fury.

They will receive support for their professional development, with funding from $10,000 to $30,000 available per recipient.

The goal of SheDoc 2024 is to develop and foster female voices that explore varied and nuanced perspectives on issues that affect women, and to support creative and leadership aspirations amongst female-identifying documentary filmmakers.

In 2024, the program is focusing exclusively on Queensland filmmaking talent, providing an opportunity for recipients to boost their career trajectory and national profile.

“We are so delighted to be able to support the professional development of women’s careers in the film industry. It can be a tough industry to both enter and get ahead in, but it is also hard to maintain the output and balance the time for personal nourishment when you have reached a peak in your career,” said Documentary Australia CEO, Dr Mitzi Goldman.

“We are excited to support women at early, mid and established levels of their professional journeys to undertake a broad range of opportunities. We are particularly pleased to be working with Screen Queensland on this initiative and immensely grateful for the philanthropic funding that has enabled us to re-invigorate this important program,” she added.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that the agency is proud to be supporting such a diverse cohort of Queensland-based women to increase their impact in the factual production space.

“Through tailored mentoring and training, SheDoc is assisting women to extend and enrich their screen careers. Some are using their funding to move from scripted to factual storytelling and to evolve from producing to directing. We are enabling regionally based, early-career filmmakers to create films with purpose, telling important local stories and uplifting First Nations voices. We are helping to foster leadership and management skills so that Queensland production companies can build greater capacity”.#

“The Queensland screen industry as a whole will be stronger from the career growth SheDoc is providing these six practitioners and I congratulate our recipients on being selected for this transformational opportunity”.

Since its launch, SheDoc has boosted the careers and projects of many talented documentary makers, including director Vera Hong, filmmaker Gemma Quilty, producer Charlotte Mars, Philippa Bateman, Justine Moyle and Georgia Quinn. This was achieved by providing financial support for their professional development, helping them to work with experienced mentors, moving between key creative roles, travel, developing new ideas, and experiencing attachments within international production companies. Read more about their achievements here.