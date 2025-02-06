Sports Marketing

Dockers & Kleenheat Ignite New Partnership

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Fremantle Football Club has joined forces with WA’s born and bred natural gas retailer, Kleenheat, in a two-year partnership that will benefit the Club and Kleenheat customers. Underlying the partnership is a shared history of WA-grown challengers taking on established incumbents and the East Coast.

Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick emphasised the importance of teaming up with strong local WA brands that provide value for the Club’s members and fans.

“We are excited to join forces with Kleenheat, a business that shares our deep connection to the WA community and the spirit of challenging the status quo,” Garlick said.

“Together, we aim to create memorable experiences for Fremantle’s members and fans, Kleenheat’s customers, and the broader community while reinforcing what it means to be proudly local.”

As part of this agreement, Kleenheat’s branding will feature prominently on the men’s training balls, training tees sleeves and media polos sleeves, ensuring strong visibility throughout the AFL season.

The partnership will also deliver benefits for Kleenheat customers, including ticket giveaways, promotions and special offers.

Kleenheat will also shortly be offering their customers the chance to win season passes for the Fremantle Dockers home games at Optus Stadium.

Kleenheat’s head of Natural Gas and Electricity, Rick Newnham, is excited to strengthen Kleenheat’s presence in WA through this partnership, reinforcing its deep roots in the state. “Both Kleenheat and Fremantle Football Club are born and bred in Western Australia, taking on established incumbents and the east coast, and we know West Australians will get behind that,” said Rick Newnham.

“There’s nothing more West Australian than a partnership between Kleenheat and Fremantle.

“Over 220,000 West Australians have already switched their gas to Kleenheat because they’re seeking better value and great local service. We’re all-in on WA with every one of our team members based right here.”

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

