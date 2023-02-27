DO. Agency Wins Aussie Home Loans

Australian independent creative agency, DO, has welcomed the iconic Aussie Home Loans to its growing roster of ambitious brands and will be supporting Aussie with advertising, PR and communications.

DO. was appointed by Aussie Home Loans due to its deep understanding of the finance industry, leveraging its multi-disciplinary creative streams to deliver effective and engaging campaigns that will help to power the Aussie brand.

DO., owner, managing director, Paul Coles (feature image), said: “Aussie Home Loans, are an absolutely iconic Australian brand, so we are proud to be partnering with them. Having worked with some of Australia’s leading financial services brands, this partnership is a brilliant opportunity for the team to leverage our expertise in the sector and help Aussie Home Loans connect with its customers and grow the brand.”

With a network of over 1,000 brokers and over 230 stores, Aussie Home Loans have been helping Australians find the right home loan for over 25 years. With so much uncertainty for homeowners, Aussie has the expertise and experience to offer solutions and advice.

Antoinette Tyrrell, head of brand, Lendi Group and Aussie Home Loans, said that with the help of DO, they plan to build on the great legacy of Aussie Home Loans brand in Australia to support the next generation of Aussie homeowners.

“We were impressed with DO’s creative approach and their ability to think strategically about our brand and our target audience. Like Aussie Home Loans, DO. is a challenger in its industry and we are excited to work with a team that doesn’t conform to the traditional agency paradigm. Their ability to solve business problems and engage in an agile way has been refreshing.”

DO’s win of the Aussie Home Loans account follows the agency’s recent expansion to Japan. The agency continues to go from strength to strength in Australia and Japan, with the addition of several marque brands, including Fantastic Furniture, Best & Less, Lindt, Toyota Forklifts and NSW Government.