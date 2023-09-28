Disney+ Follow Netflix In Password Crackdown

Disney+ has already begun its crackdown on password sharing after announcing its intention to do so last month.

Back in August, the streamer said it would be following its rival Netflix and doing more to stop its users from sharing their login details with people outside of their household.

Now it looks like Disney+ has made good on its promise. Eagle-eyed writers on unofficial fan site whatsondisneyplus reported that Disney+ has updated its subscriber agreement to prohibit password sharing.

Those who continue to be generous with their passwords could find they are blocked from using the platform, the subscriber agreement suggests.

There is speculation that, as with Netflix, the ban will coincide with the introduction of an ad-supported tier in the UK and other countries from the 1 November.

The new subscriber agreement, which has been sent to users in an email, reads: “Unless otherwise permitted by your service plan, you may not share your subscription outside of your household”.

“We may analyse the use of your account to determine compliance with this agreement”.

“If we determine that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.”

Earlier this year, Netflix told users in more than 100 countries, including the US, Britain, Australia, Singapore and Mexico, that they could not share their passwords with their family of friends outside of their household.

The emails say that a Netflix account should only be used by one household and if customers want to add members outside of their household they need to pay a fee (the fee is $8 US dollars a month in the US). If users decide to do this they will also get to keep the profile’s viewing history and recommendations.

In August, Netflix said its decision to crack down on password sharing was paying off, with the streaming giant saying its added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June.

Netflix has said the revenue in those regions is now higher than before, adding that “sign-ups are already exceeding cancellations”. The move is reported to have brought its subscriber base to more than 238 million globally.