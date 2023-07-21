Netflix Password Crackdown Adds Six Million Paid Subscribers

Netflix Password Crackdown Adds Six Million Paid Subscribers
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Netflix’s decision to crack down on password sharing seems to be paying off, with the streaming giant saying its added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June.

Netflix has said the revenue in those regions is now higher than before, adding that  “sign-ups are already exceeding cancellations”. The move is reported to have brought its subscriber base to more than 238 million globally.

Netflix’s chief financial officer, Spencer Neumann, described paid sharing as the “primary revenue accelerator in the year” during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

“Most of our revenue growth this year is from growth in volume from new paid memberships and that’s largely driven by our paid sharing rollout,” he said.

Earlier this year, Netflix told users in more than 100 countries, including the US, Britain, Australia, Singapore and Mexico, that they could not share their passwords with their family of friends outside of their household.

The emails say that a Netflix account should only be used by one household and if customers want to add members outside of their household they need to pay a fee (the fee is $8 US dollars a month in the US). If users decide to do this they will also get to keep the profile’s viewing history and recommendations.

Netflix said last year that it was going to halt account sharing after estimating that more than 100 million households supplied log-in details to accounts outside of their home.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Netflix

Latest News

Piggy Bank,3d Render
  • Marketing

Equip Had A Brand Makeover & Became Equip Super

Equip has launched its refreshed brand, Equip Super, consolidating and enhancing its offer to members and positioning the fund for further growth. The dynamic new brand, a refreshed website, lower fees and improved investment options for members, along with a tailored approach to their investment and retirement needs, begins a new chapter for one of […]

ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
  • Marketing

ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen

ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie. iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community. Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each […]

DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
  • Marketing

DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account

DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]