Dimity Clancey & Adam Hegarty Join Nine’s 60 Minutes Team
Nine’s 60 MINUTES returns for its 46th season in 2024 and welcomes two new reporters to its distinguished on-air line-up. Award-winning investigative journalist Dimity Clancey (lead image) and seasoned national and international news correspondent Adam Hegarty join Liz Hayes, Tara Brown, Nick McKenzie and Amelia Adams on the program.While Clancey and Hegarty will be new faces on 60 MINUTES, both are highly experienced and respected television reporters, who are already well-known to Channel 9 audiences. After starting her career in regional New South Wales, Dimity Clancey moved to 9News Sydney in 2010, covering the all-consuming police and crime round. In 2016, she joined A Current Affair where her reputation for fearless reporting was further enhanced as she continued to break major stories, confront criminals and advocate for vulnerable Australians. A year later, Clancey’s work was recognised with a prestigious Walkley Award for her story detailing the chilling confessions of fugitive and murderer Malcolm Naden. In 2020, Clancey also received the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Nightly Current Affairs reporting. “60 MINUTES holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Australians, mine included,” said Clancey. “The opportunity to contribute to its legacy is a dream come true for me. “What excites me is that the program’s consistent ability to foster meaningful conversations and drive positive change aligns with my passion for storytelling that matters.” Adam Hegarty’s career in journalism began in newspapers before the lure of television took hold in 2013. Since then he has worked as a reporter, producer and writer in newsrooms around the world, including at SKY News (UK), Turkish Television and CCTV/CGTN in Beijing. In 2018, he moved to 9News as a reporter, initially in Brisbane and then Melbourne, before receiving the call-up to 60 MINUTES. “Joining 60 MINUTES is a professional milestone and an absolute honour,” Hegarty said. “It’s the program every journalist aspires to be a part of, and I feel privileged to join its esteemed ranks. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with some of Australia’s most celebrated journalists and contributing to the incredible team behind this powerhouse program. I’m ready to make my mark.” Kirsty Thomson, Executive Producer of 60 MINUTES, said: “It’s wonderful to embark on a new year by welcoming Dimity and Adam to our line-up of reporters. They have an enormously exciting job ahead of them, and I have no doubt they’ll succeed in ensuring the program remains a cherished Sunday night tradition for millions of Australians. “As the years unfold, our audience continues to grow, not only on traditional free-to-air television but also across the 9Network’s dynamic streaming and social media platforms. I look forward to seeing what everyone at 60 MINUTES can achieve in 2024, knowing our commitment is fuelled by an incredible energy and the unwavering drive the program has long been celebrated for.” 60 MINUTES returns to Channel 9 and 9Now on Sunday evenings from February 4.
Please login with linkedin to comment60 Minutes
Latest News
Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?
Can a left-brained suit be transformed into a right-brained creative? Crystal Davis (pictured), former account-turned-creative for Publicis Worldwide Australia certainly believes so. Davis was the Queensland state finalist for AWARD School 2023 and she outlined her experience of the 12-week course for B&T with some tips to help account execs get their heads out of […]
Nine Unveils Plans For Its New Afternoon Game Show Tipping Point
Australia’s newest game show, Tipping Point, launches Monday, January 29, at 5.00pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.Straight from his commentary duties, tennis legend Todd Woodbridge takes on a new challenge as host of Australia’s rendition of the famous game show that pushes contestants’ luck to the very edge. With only the second ever Tipping Point machine in the world, Australia’s version […]
Tracy Grimshaw To Host Nine’s Do You Want to Live Forever?
Renowned journalist Tracy Grimshaw collaborates with esteemed medical expert Dr Nick Coatsworth in 9Network’s thought-provoking new series which explores the quest for longer life, Do You Want to Live Forever?Can we stay younger longer? Can we beat the diseases that take away our joy for life and ultimately kill us? Can we push the boundaries of […]
“The Date Is Not The Issue”: Kmart Jumps On Board Australia Day Boycott
Kmart joins 26 Jan merch fracas. Spare a thought for its customer support staff today...
ABC Breakfast News Cut MID-AIR Due To ‘Fire Emergency’
Absolutely fire TV on the ABC this morning!
Congrats To Carat’s Annika Barrett For Being Last Week’s Quiz Winner! Could It Be You This Week?
Dropped the ball at the office trivia night this week? Consider the B&T Quiz a chance at redemption!
VANDAL Appoints Melissa Lee As Executive Producer
While she may now be a vandal, Lee promises not to steal anyone's experiential ideas.
Canva Announces New Flagship Sydney Campus To Open In 2026
Canva spokesperson declined to comment on whether proximity to B&T Towers inspired the move away.
Condé Nast Rolls Pitchfork Into GQ As Ad Dollars Decline
Anna Wintour is known for her love of thin models. Now she's really tightening the belt.
‘Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Give A F*ck What You Think’ – Model Graces Cover Of Glamour UK
Emily's assertion that she doesn't care what we think must explain why she's been ignoring our emails.
Before Adland: Chris Fraser (Almost) Cooked Up A Storm
Fraser joins the weird and wonderful Before Adland series. We're still waiting for an ex-hitman to rear their head.
Cindy Gallop & Rose Herceg Among Major Names As Cannes Lions Announces 2024 Jury Presidents
The only thing better that Gallop & Herceg judging would be hearing Gallop & Herceg speaking at Cannes.
Kaimera Appointed Media Partner For MLC
Kaimera staff delighted at prospect of learning what the financial gobbledygook means.
Reddit To Go Public In March
Reddit looking to go public. And by that we mean list on the stock market, not reveal some lascivious secret.
Former ABC Journalist Antoinette Lattouf Thanks “Millions” As She Crowdfunds $75,000 For Legal Fees
B&T's effort to crowd fund some money for the pokies less successful, though remains open if you're interested.
“Creators Are The Storefronts Of The Future”: Rising Creators Front & Centre In New Linktree OOH Campaign
B&T chat with Linktree's Lara Cohen to chat creators & ecommerce. Refused to answer questions about favourite colour.
Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator
Don't confuse Blobfish for the poisonous puffer fish. We did that once and it didn't end well.
News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign
News Corp can try all it wants, B&T will not be moving further than the pub over the road.
Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders & Brands With Sports Fans In Post-Cookie World
As long as it can't track how many beers B&T drinks at test cricket hospitality events, we're fine.
LiveRamp To Acquire Habu To Accelerate The Power Of Data Collaboration
LiveRamp & Habu cement their position as the Torvill & Dean of adland with this acquisition.
Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign
This campaign would be far funnier to B&T if anyone would engage in foreplay with us at all.
Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign
Ubank taps Jordan Gogos for new campaign. B&T clearly not cool enough yet.
British Journo Mike Dickson Dies While Covering The Australian Open
Thoughts are with Mike Dickson's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.
Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia
Netball Australia back in the money. Gina Rinehart still fuming, apparently.
Sheryl Sandberg To Leave Meta Board In May
As Sandberg announced the news, Zuckerberg's AI emotion processing chip went into overdrive, apparently.
Chins Are Out, New Styles Are In: World’s Greatest Shave Launches New Campaign Via Jack Nimble
Terrible news for the B&T office considering that many of us have at least two chins.
Zoom Study Reveals Australian Leaders Are More Optimistic Of AI Compared To Their Global Counterparts
"She'll be right" claim Australian business leaders on the future of AI.
“Wokest Seagulls Ever”: Internet Reacts To The Wildlife Terrorising The Australian Open
Online punters were left crowing for more following the seagulls' performance.
“My Response To This Is F*CK. THAT. SHIT” – Cindy Gallop’s BRUTAL Response To Male Run Start-up Launching “Girl’s Only Club”
You can always rely on Cindy to stick the boot in and we think she might struggle to get it back out this time.
Qantas Sets Its Sights On Andrew Glance As New Loyalty Kingpin
The Qantas loyalty top job goes to Glance. We've heard he's been getting some looks in the office.
Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
Dee Madigan pulls no punches here as Qantas' tailspin continues.
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
B&T heartily endorses not looking into vanity metrics. Or vanity mirrors.
System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels
Thought spruiking chocolate would be like taking candy from a baby? You're dead wrong according to System1.
B&T 30 Under 30 Winner Michelle Akhidenor Makes Waves In NYC – Could YOU Be Next?
We're not saying 30 Under 30 was the cause of Akhidenor's success, but it certainly didn't hurt.
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Initiatives For Indies
IMAA head honcho Sam Buchanan announces new Pitch-CHELLA event. Not to be confused with B&T's Pint-CHELLA.
Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
Zitcha attempts to follow The Beatles and conquer American. Minus the haircuts, that is.