Dimity Clancey & Adam Hegarty Join Nine’s 60 Minutes Team

Nine’s 60 MINUTES returns for its 46th season in 2024 and welcomes two new reporters to its distinguished on-air line-up. Award-winning investigative journalist Dimity Clancey (lead image) and seasoned national and international news correspondent Adam Hegarty join Liz Hayes, Tara Brown, Nick McKenzie and Amelia Adams on the program.



While Clancey and Hegarty will be new faces on 60 MINUTES, both are highly experienced and respected television reporters, who are already well-known to Channel 9 audiences.



After starting her career in regional New South Wales, Dimity Clancey moved to 9News Sydney in 2010, covering the all-consuming police and crime round. In 2016, she joined A Current Affair where her reputation for fearless reporting was further enhanced as she continued to break major stories, confront criminals and advocate for vulnerable Australians. A year later, Clancey’s work was recognised with a prestigious Walkley Award for her story detailing the chilling confessions of fugitive and murderer Malcolm Naden. In 2020, Clancey also received the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Nightly Current Affairs reporting.



“60 MINUTES holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Australians, mine included,” said Clancey. “The opportunity to contribute to its legacy is a dream come true for me.



“What excites me is that the program’s consistent ability to foster meaningful conversations and drive positive change aligns with my passion for storytelling that matters.”



Adam Hegarty’s career in journalism began in newspapers before the lure of television took hold in 2013. Since then he has worked as a reporter, producer and writer in newsrooms around the world, including at SKY News (UK), Turkish Television and CCTV/CGTN in Beijing.



In 2018, he moved to 9News as a reporter, initially in Brisbane and then Melbourne, before receiving the call-up to 60 MINUTES.



“Joining 60 MINUTES is a professional milestone and an absolute honour,” Hegarty said. “It’s the program every journalist aspires to be a part of, and I feel privileged to join its esteemed ranks.



“I’m looking forward to collaborating with some of Australia’s most celebrated journalists and contributing to the incredible team behind this powerhouse program. I’m ready to make my mark.”



Kirsty Thomson, Executive Producer of 60 MINUTES, said: “It’s wonderful to embark on a new year by welcoming Dimity and Adam to our line-up of reporters. They have an enormously exciting job ahead of them, and I have no doubt they’ll succeed in ensuring the program remains a cherished Sunday night tradition for millions of Australians.



“As the years unfold, our audience continues to grow, not only on traditional free-to-air television but also across the 9Network’s dynamic streaming and social media platforms. I look forward to seeing what everyone at 60 MINUTES can achieve in 2024, knowing our commitment is fuelled by an incredible energy and the unwavering drive the program has long been celebrated for.”



60 MINUTES returns to Channel 9 and 9Now on Sunday evenings from February 4.

