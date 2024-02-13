Digital Alchemy Acquires AFDigital, Starts Xenai Digital

Digital Alchemy, led by CEO Regan Yan, has announced a ground-breaking move with the successful acquisition of boutique Salesforce CX Consulting Firm AFDigital, heralding a strategic shift in the Digital Alchemy portfolio of companies.

Lead image: L-R – Pauline Pangan and Regan Yan.

Xenai Digital (formerly AFDigital), now known as XD, is gearing up to unveil a suite of cutting-edge mid-market consulting packages for 2024. Crafted to expedite the adoption of Salesforce, our solutions empower clients to maximize the value of their technology investments. With a steadfast mission to innovate the Salesforce Consulting Industry, our leadership team is committed to providing customers, partners, and employees with seamless access to premium Salesforce professional services, driving growth and bolstering engagement with unparalleled efficiency.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as Digital Alchemy acquires AFDigital. Xenai Digital aligns seamlessly with our global strategy, emphasizing our unwavering commitment to the Australian market,” said Regan Yan, CEO of Digital Alchemy.

XD will maintain independent operations in Australia under the leadership of Pauline Pangan who will take the mantle of the CEO, with a mandate for strategic growth. Digital Alchemy stands solidly behind XD, providing access to marketing, analytics, strategy, consulting, and operational capabilities to fortify its competitive position in the Australian market.

“I’m thrilled about Xenai Digital’s acquisition by Digital Alchemy. It’s not just a business move; it’s a testament to the incredible journey we’ve had over the past 12 years. This partnership with Digital Alchemy propels us into an exciting new chapter, where we’ll continue to innovate and make waves in the customer experience landscape,” said Pangan.

The alignment between XD and Digital Alchemy creates the largest Marketing Automation powerhouse in Asia Pacific that serves the market from Enterprise to Mid-Market with high end marketing automation services. The Xenai Digital leadership is passionate about seeing customers succeed, and have sights set on being the number one Salesforce Marketing Cloud Partner in the region.

XD will focus on high-quality Salesforce Professional Services in Travel & Hospitality, Non-Profit, and Financial Services sectors, leveraging Digital Alchemy’s resources to scale.

In the near future, Xenai Digital is poised to release a series of exciting announcements, watch this space.