Dig Your Claws Into Creativity: Cairns Hatchlings Announces Entry Workshops!

The countdown to creativity is on! Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, is launching its exclusive workshops to support emerging talent across the advertising, marketing, and media industries in preparing their entries for this year’s program.

The Hatchlings is a competitive program designed to showcase emerging talent within the advertising, marketing and media sectors. Scheduled to take place alongside the blockbuster Cairns Crocodiles Festival from May 13-15, 2025, the Hatchlings is poised to inspire creativity across diverse segments of the marketing and advertising industry.

Enter the Cairns Hatchlings now!

Participants will compete across seven categories representing various industry disciplines. Open to all ages and a diverse range of backgrounds, with three to eight years of media experience in the Asia Pacific region, the program emphasises the belief that true talent and creativity transcends age and background.

Catch A Hatchling Workshop

Starting at 10 am on Friday, March 7, all workshops will be available on-demand via the Hatchlings website.

For the Media workshop, join us in person at the Yahoo! Office for an interactive session that promises hands-on expertise and unique opportunities to network with industry leaders.

Sign up for the in-person Media workshop now!

What You’ll Gain

These workshops are designed to provide participants with the tools, strategies, and inspiration needed to excel in the Cairns Hatchlings competition. No matter what category you are considering, these sessions will be your golden ticket to success (and perhaps Cairns).

Cairns Hatchlings categories

Audio

Design

Digital

Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown

Media – Sponsored by Yahoo!

PR

Video

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain an edge in the Cairns Hatchlings competition. Whether you’re sharpening your skills or exploring new creative frontiers, the Hatchlings workshops are your first step toward competing at the Cairns Crocodiles Festival from May 13-15, 2025.

Get ready to hatch your potential.

