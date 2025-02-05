Dig & a2 Gentle Gold Recruit Emma Memma To Invite Parents To Take Part In The ‘Comfy Dance’

Every new parent knows this trick – to comfort your child (or to get them to sleep!), you’ve got to pick them up and do the “comfort dance”. Whether that’s just rocking backwards and forwards, from side to side, or something more elaborate, it’s a soothing motion that brings great comfort. DIG and the a2 Milk Company have partnered with the queen of soothing toddler bops, Emma Memma, to create the soundtrack to the a2TM campaign, The “Comfy Dance”.

The key to any good dance is the music, so the first thing the agency did was ask Emma to create a bespoke song for parents to dance to – that toddlers will love. Through a series of social posts, Emma Memma teaches parents the new comfy dance and then invites them to do it themselves.

a2 Gentle Gold Premium toddler milk drink is made with pure and natural a2 Milk, and it’s based on a unique premium whey and casein protein blend and fortified with 16 minerals and vitamins! It has Calcium to support digestion and also has ingredients to support the immune systems and cognition systems.

“The campaign taps into such a simple truth that all parents can relate to. Parents will know that almost instinctive gentle rock we do when trying to soothe our little ones. With Emma Memma’s help, we hope to add a little fun to the moment,” said CCO at Dig, David Joubert.

The national integrated campaign kicks off this week.