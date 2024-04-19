Dentsu’s iProspect Partners With MOOD Tea Ahead Of May Campaign Launch

Dentsu’s iProspect has partnered with MOOD tea to empower the advertising and media community to make a difference in youth mental health.

The partnership with MOOD tea will see iProspect support the brand from a strategic business level through to media partnerships, to build the brand’s salience and ultimately drive retail distribution and purchase.

Marcelle Gomez, iProspect managing director, said: “As a business iProspect is focused on driving accelerated growth for our clients through our performance mindset. Core to our culture and values as a team is to be a force for good, with our entire team galvanised in their desire to use the power of our industry to drive real societal change. We felt there was no better opportunity for us to realise this ambition, which is why we have partnered with MOOD tea.

“We have been so impressed with what MOOD tea has achieved for young people since its creation in 2021 and we just had to be a part of that story.”

Rachel Troy, MOOD tea general manager, said: “We are excited to be working with iProspect. Its desire as an agency to do good in the world makes us a perfect team as we look to harness the power of the broader advertising industry to make a difference to youth mental health and leave the world a better place than we found it.

“We extend a huge thanks to all our agency, production and media partners who have supported us since inception. The support has allowed us to drive very real action for young people struggling with mental health and we cannot wait to see what we can continue to achieve.”

iProspect and MOOD tea are actively seeking support from the advertising industry for the upcoming May campaign via placement donations and integration opportunities. To participate, please reach out to Luke Amasi or Vera Manalac from iProspect.