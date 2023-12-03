Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth

Dentsu Queensland has formed a strategic partnership with DeadlyScience, an organisation that provides science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) resources to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander students across Australia.

The partnership is in collaboration with UnLtd, which helps connect the media and marketing industries with charities helping children and young people at risk. This is the first partnership of its kind facilitated by UnLtd in the Queensland market.

DeadlyScience was founded by Corey Tutt after realising that remote schools were critically under-resourced. The 2020 Australia’s STEM Workforce Report highlighted that the percentage of the Australian non-Indigenous population with a University STEM qualification is 5.2%, while within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island community, it is 0.5%.

As part of the partnership, the dentsu QLD team will leverage the connected capability of the broader dentsu network, including brand strategy, experience design, PR and Communications and media planning and buying, to helping the DeadlyScience team and organisation achieve sustainable growth over the coming years.

“As a business, we’ve worked incredibly hard to get ourselves in a position where we can invest back into the Queensland community. Dentsu has been on its reconciliation journey for several years now with a focus on empowering and advocating for First Nations voices,” said Chris Ernst (lead image), managing director of dentsu Queensland.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to work with DeadlyScience and help Corey realise his ambition and further bring it to life across Australia. It’s a great organisation who are aligned with our values and desires to educate and empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. This partnership will be a critical next step in the evolution of our RAP in how we show up and use our capabilities to help Corey and the team create the next generation of innovators and leaders across Australia”.

“We are so excited to partner with dentsu Queensland via UnLtd and for the impact this will have for our business and all of the young people and communities we support. To be able to work with such a large agency group with all their capabilities, with the support of the media industry, will give us a huge opportunity to tell more people about DeadlyScience and drive funding for our programs that are driving STEM equity and career pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids,” said Corey Tutt, founder and CEO of Deadly Science.

“To be launching our first ever Charity x Agency Social Impact Partnership out of Queensland fills me with so much happiness and pride. I know from the experience of working there, that dentsu Queensland and the wider dentsu business lives and breathes their philosophy of good for people, good for business and good for society, and this partnership is that very philosophy in action.” said Emma Davis, general manager of UnLtd Queensland.

“DeadlyScience is changing the lives of the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in Australia through the power of STEM, and dentsu will be using their skills, passion, relationships and magic, to drive greater awareness and greater outcomes in driving STEM equity for this community – what a legacy this is going to leave. I thank Chris and his team for their commitment to UnLtd, DeadlyScience and for helping me drive greater purpose out of the QLD market – this is just the beginning”.

The partnership work will commence on the 1 December 2023.