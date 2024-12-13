MarketingNewsletter

Dendy Icon Group Names Natascha Rey-Barry Head Of Group Marketing

Natascha Rey-Barry, head of group marketing, Dendy Icon Group.

The Dendy Icon Group has appointed former NBCUniversal marketer Natascha Rey-Barry as the company’s new head of group marketing.

Rey-Barry will be leading the overall marketing, communications and brand strategy for the Dendy Icon Group comprising Icon Film Distribution and Dendy Cinemas.

With two decades industry experience in the UK and ANZ, Rey-Barry is a highly skilled marketer having worked across Exhibition, Theatrical Distribution, TV Networks, DTC and Home Entertainment.

A multi-disciplinarian, imaginative collaborator and motivated leader, she has managed campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands and studios including Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, Disney and Bravo.

From trade marketing and third-party partnerships to franchise and retail, Rey-Barry is an expert at guiding brands to tell their story to drive engagement and exceed financial targets.

Her work on Barbie across ANZ contributed to award-winning campaigns for partners like Grill’d, Chatime and Mattel, while bespoke curated campaigns for Elvis seamlessly wove local and loved ANZ brands into the film’s global scale.

Most recently, Rey-Barry has been applying her years of distribution experience to film production as an associate producer and head of marketing and comms for Iris Arc Pictures.

Sharon Strickland, CEO, Dendy Icon Group says “Natascha is an exceptional and forward-thinking marketing leader whose vision aligns perfectly with our strategic direction. With major milestones on the horizon, including the launch of Dendy Canberra IMAX, her expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of the group. We are delighted to welcome someone of her calibre to the team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Dendy Cinemas and Icon Film at such an important time for the industry. I look forward to hitting the ground running and collaborating with our distribution partners on an ambitious and diverse slate for 2025. With the highly anticipated launch of IMAX Canberra on the horizon, the future looks incredibly bright—here’s to an exciting journey ahead!” – Natascha Rey-Barry

Natascha will commence with the Dendy/Icon group on 20 January 2025.

Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

