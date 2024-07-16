DEMO Festival Goes Global & Expands To 15 Cities In Its Third Edition

DEMO, motion design festival across six countries, 15 cities, and 250+ screens, is back for its third edition and is now open for submissions.

On 30 January, for 24 hours, DEMO takes over urban public spaces and transforms them into interactive art installations, broadcasting design motions submitted from all around the world.

DEMO Festival was founded by design studio Studio DUMBAR/DEPT as a platform to celebrate the motion design community. Expanding to a global cities edition in 2025 will provide a bigger platform for designers to continue breaking the boundaries of technology and imagination.

Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Brussels, Cardiff, Düsseldorf, Eindhoven, Hamburg, Leeds, Madrid, Milan, Rotterdam, Tilburg, Utrecht, and Vancouver will welcome the playfulness of motion design in iconic locations – from taking over Amsterdam’s Centraal Station, The Meir in Antwerp, Metro line 5 in Barcelona, or the Reeperbahn in Hamburg.

“Motion brings design to life, and DEMO is a platform to celebrate the endless possibilities of creativity in motion. It’s an honor to give a platform to designers from all corners of the world and to share their creativity with everyone in the cities where we’ll be hosting the festival. I’m curious to see how people express themselves in motion this year and which boundaries they break,” said Liza Enebeis, creative director, Studio DUMBAR/DEPT.

Submissions are open until August 31 via DEMO Festival’s website, and entries will be curated by Liza Enebeis, creative director of Studio Dumbar/DEPT; Connor Campbell; Niels van der Donk and Vikki Young from YONK 3D animation studio; Tim Rodenbröker, and Koos Breen.

The festival started in Amsterdam in 2019, displaying 400 works by 253 designers from 37 countries. In 2022, DEMO Festival expanded nationally in the Netherlands, displaying 815 motions by 487 designers from 54 countries. Global, blowUP media, and Adtrackmedia join the unique initiative once again providing 24 hours of ad-free space for the festival.