Delicious Partners With Harvey Norman For 2023 Produce Awards

delicious. has announced Harvey Norman as the naming rights partner of the prestigious 2023 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards shine a bright light on Australia’s best producers – the people who grow, cultivate, harvest and catch the produce supplied to the country’s leading chefs and hospitality venues.

delicious. editorial director Kerrie McCallum said: “Since 2006, these awards have been at the forefront of recognising and celebrating the unsung heroes behind our chefs and restaurateurs – Australia’s finest producers – and educating consumers about why it’s so important to #knowyourproducer.

“We set out to discover the producers leading the field in their production ethos, cultivation and wild-catch practices, and the top-quality produce it results in. We champion producers with a focus on environmental sustainability, provenance, species diversity, preservation and collaboration with the local community.

“We are delighted to have the support of Harvey Norman as our presenting partner again this year, together we look forward to honouring the best of the best in Australian produce.”

Harvey Norman executive chairman Gerry Harvey said: “Harvey Norman has been a proud naming rights partner of the delicious. Produce Awards for five years, which is a testament to the depth of talent and choice amongst Australian producers, in combination with the growth and impact of the annual awards. Every year builds on the success of the year prior.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to Kerrie, the delicious. editorial team and the extraordinary judging panel of chefs – this year’s line-up is extraordinary.”

The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards has set the benchmark for Australian produce for 18 years. A National Judging panel comprising some of Australia’s most renowned chefs and food industry leaders – including Josh Niland, Lennox Hastie, Jo Barrett, Matt Stone, Matt Moran, Danielle Alvarez, Andrew McConnell, Peter Gilmore and Alla Wolf-Tasker – will decide the ultimate 2023 Trophy Winners and 2023 Producer of the Year.

Matt Moran said: “I feel so honoured to be part of these Awards. I’m always blown away by the quality of produce that we taste. Our Australian producers work tirelessly to deliver outstanding produce. They truly are among the best in the world.”

The 2023 Trophy Winners and Producer of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday, August 24.

For more information about the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards click here.

delicious. is Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand with a monthly audience of more than 2.9 million* across print and digital.