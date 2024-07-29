Defence Force Tells Young Aussies It’s “Unlike Any Other Job” In New Recruitment Brand Platform, Via VML

VML has created a new brand platform for ADF Careers, the unified public-facing recruitment brand for the Defence Force’s three services.
“Unlike any other job” is the new integrated brand platform that shows the positive impact Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel make in Australia and overseas, as well as the personal and professional impact a career in the ADF provides.
Produced by COLLIDER and directed by Rupert Sanders, the campaign captures a range of candid moments from the world of ADF personnel. It reveals the breadth and depth of experiences they are privy to and the impact they get to make. The campaign showcases the broad capabilities and state of the art equipment and technology used by the ADF daily.
“When working with Defence Force personnel and listening to their stories, one thing becomes clear: it really is a job unlike any other. It’s a career full of purpose that offers extraordinary experiences, and it was a privilege bringing this campaign to life with Rupert, the team at COLLIDER, and Photoplay photographer, Adam Ferguson,” said James Wills, creative director, VML.
Defence Force Recruiting’s general manager, marketing, Fiona Boughton added, “We know that young Australians want a career with purpose and be able to make a real contribution to the world around them. This campaign really highlights the many ways in which people can make a difference for themselves and to their country. The ADF is unique and rewarding and we are looking to attract people with a diverse range of skills and experiences.”
Thomas Tearle, chief executive officer, VML Australia & New Zealand said: “This is a campaign platform we are extremely proud to bring it to life in partnership with the ADF Careers team. It encapsulates our advertising mission: to show that an ADF career is unlike any other and has something to offer Australians, enabling them to make an impact both personally and professionally. The campaign itself will have a huge impact and we’re looking forward to building on it over the coming months.”
The new brand platform launches across Australia with hundreds of touchpoints spanning TV and cinema, 3D OOH, digital audio, digital, social and events. It works in conjunction with the revamped candidate website that went live in April, which provides candidates all the information they need to decide what type of role might suit them best.
Credits:
Client: Defence Force Recruiting
Director General Defence Force Recruiting: Commodore Jan Wiltshire
Director Military Recruiting: Group Captain Chris Ellison
Deputy Director Recruiting Attraction: Wing Commander Fiona Van Der Snoek
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction: Major Sandy Campbell
General Manager, Marketing: Fiona Boughton
Head of Marketing: Justin Stanic
National Marketing Manager: Zerlina Burns
Tri-Service Brand Lead: Penny Calvert
Tri-Service Marketing Specialist: Travis Hanson
Tri-Service Senior Marketing Officer: Holly Carter
Tri-Service Marketing Officer: Natalie Menotti
Tri-Service Senior Marketing Officer: Gemma Tait
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction Navy: Lieutenant Renee Clark
Navy Brand Lead: Sonia Drew
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction Army: Captain Jake Rudge
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction Army: Captain Harry Tibben
Army Brand Lead: Megan Pitcher
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction Air Force: Flight Lieutenant Carley Trethowan
Air Force Brand Lead: Tom Woods
Senior Social Media Officer: Tegan Rendich
Social Media Lead: Inci Omay
Army Senior Marketing Officer: Maxine Monus
Recruiting Communications: Lieutenant Commander Harley Slatter
Lieutenant Colonel: David Hankin
Wing Commander: Matt Kelly
Flight Sergeant: Natalie Cowell
Agency: VML
Executive Creative Director: Jake Barrow
Creative Director: James Wills
Creative Director: Robyn Bergmann
Senior Art Director: Divya Singh
Senior Copywriter: Andy McInerney
Art Director: Taylor Aranki
Art Director: Lukas Meintjes
Copywriter: Texas Williams
Lead Producer: Mel Herbert
Photography Producer: Stevi Russell
Managing Director: Sarah Bailey
Managing Partner: Vanessa Tout
Group Account Director: Rhys Thomas
Senior Account Director: Sarah Latremoille
Account Director: Maddi De Winter
Senior Account Manager: Charlie Kuster
Account Manager: Jessica Osrin
Head of Studio: Lewis Brown
Designer: Lewis Barnes
Designer: Brock Willis
Lead Editor: Aleksandar Janev
Editor: Opie Sayner-Hassall
Motion Art Director: Mitch Clark
Chief Strategy Officer: Alison Tilling
Head of Strategy: Rachel Walker
Production company: Collider
Director: Rupert Sanders
EP/Producer: Ben Scandrett-Smith
EP/Managing Partner: Rachael Ford-Davies
1st AD: Jeremy Fitzgerald
DOP: Jeremy Rouse
Production Designer: Alex Holmes
Editor: Adam Wills
Colourist: Billy Wychgel
VFX and Post Production: Collider Studio
VFX Creative Director: Andrew van der Westhuyzen
Head of 3D: David Sujono
Post Producer: Hoss Ghonouie
Flame Artist: Eugene Richards
VFX Supervisor: David Wood
Original Music: Big Sync
Musical Direction: Michael Szumowski
Sound Studio: Massive Music
Music Creative Director: Lance Gurisik
Sound Design: Abby Sie
Sound Producer: Katrina Aquilia
Production Company: Photoplay
Photographer: Adam Ferguson
Producer: Ross Colebatch
Photography Assistants: Oliver Black, Archie Sartracom, Will Davis
Digital Operator: Felipe Neves
Hair & Make-Up: Margo Regan, Jo Cleland, Jane Heta