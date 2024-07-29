Defence Force Tells Young Aussies It’s “Unlike Any Other Job” In New Recruitment Brand Platform, Via VML

VML has created a new brand platform for ADF Careers, the unified public-facing recruitment brand for the Defence Force’s three services.

“Unlike any other job” is the new integrated brand platform that shows the positive impact Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel make in Australia and overseas, as well as the personal and professional impact a career in the ADF provides.

Produced by COLLIDER and directed by Rupert Sanders, the campaign captures a range of candid moments from the world of ADF personnel. It reveals the breadth and depth of experiences they are privy to and the impact they get to make. The campaign showcases the broad capabilities and state of the art equipment and technology used by the ADF daily.

“When working with Defence Force personnel and listening to their stories, one thing becomes clear: it really is a job unlike any other. It’s a career full of purpose that offers extraordinary experiences, and it was a privilege bringing this campaign to life with Rupert, the team at COLLIDER, and Photoplay photographer, Adam Ferguson,” said James Wills, creative director, VML.

Defence Force Recruiting’s general manager, marketing, Fiona Boughton added, “We know that young Australians want a career with purpose and be able to make a real contribution to the world around them. This campaign really highlights the many ways in which people can make a difference for themselves and to their country. The ADF is unique and rewarding and we are looking to attract people with a diverse range of skills and experiences.”

Thomas Tearle, chief executive officer, VML Australia & New Zealand said: “This is a campaign platform we are extremely proud to bring it to life in partnership with the ADF Careers team. It encapsulates our advertising mission: to show that an ADF career is unlike any other and has something to offer Australians, enabling them to make an impact both personally and professionally. The campaign itself will have a huge impact and we’re looking forward to building on it over the coming months.”

The new brand platform launches across Australia with hundreds of touchpoints spanning TV and cinema, 3D OOH, digital audio, digital, social and events. It works in conjunction with the revamped candidate website that went live in April, which provides candidates all the information they need to decide what type of role might suit them best.

