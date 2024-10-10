Dee Madigan To Speak At Diversity Debate On Growing Polarisation

Diversity Council Australia (DCA) and IAG have announced the return of the Diversity Debate.

This year’s debate takes place on 22 October 2024 in Sydney and will tackle one of the most pressing issues facing Australian organisations in 2024: polarisation.

The evening promises not just a rigorous examination of this timely topic but also lively entertainment from six high-profile speakers from various sectors, guided by renowned journalist Patricia Karvelas as the master of ceremonies.

With support from major sponsor IAG, supporting sponsor Suncorp and associate sponsor Telstra, the DCA and IAG Diversity Debate will take place at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf in Sydney and includes networking and canapes followed by a two-course dinner.

This year’s teams:

The debate teams are made up of a mix of industry leaders, experts and comedians, including:

For the Affirmative – ‘Yes, polarisation is holding D&I back’:

• Dee Madigan – executive creative director, Campaign Edge

• Michael Hing – comedian, broadcaster, actor, improviser, and podcaster

• Thomas Mayo – Assistant National Secretary, Maritime Union of Australia and award-winning author.

For the Negative – No, polarisation is not holding D&I back:

• Graeme Innes AM – Former Commissioner, Australian Human Rights Commission

• Niki Kesoglou – executive manager culture, Inclusion & Community, IAG

• Lou Wall – Multi-award-winning comedian, composer, and content creator.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Diversity Council Australia.

DCA Chair Sunita Gloster said: “Workplaces across Australia are facing increasing challenges due to polarisation and are

searching for ways to ensure all employees feel safe, supported, and included.

“This year’s Diversity Debate delves into the heart of this issue which impacts every workplace, providing an opportunity to challenge perspectives and spark meaningful conversations in an entertaining and enlightening forum.”

Dee Madigan, executive creative director at Campaign Edge said “of course, polarisation is holding back diversity and inclusion. Because that’s in the best interest of those who currently have the power and platforms to polarise, and the most to lose from diversity and inclusion.

“Polarisation is a deliberate strategy employed against diversity and inclusion. It is hard to ask people to feel empathetic, which is required to support D&I, when they are feeling scared and angry. The Voice to parliament campaign proved just how much easier it is polarise than to depolarise.

“Polarisation is effective because it allows the “If you win, I lose” feeling to grow. Each side views the other as a threat to their way of life, so they listen in defence instead of empathy. The political benefit from polarisation means even centrists within political parties support people like Donald Trump. So, the centre disappears (or at least is very very quiet) and extremist views dominate and become the norm.”