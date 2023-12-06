DBC2 Appoints Jason Fisher To Newly Created Role Of CEO

Following a period of significant client growth, leading auto marketing agency, DBC2 has appointed Jason Fisher (lead image) to the newly created role of CEO. The appointment is part of DBC2’s long term growth strategy ahead of the agency announcing a brand refresh and expanded proposition in early-2024.

As a new shareholder of the business, Fisher joins DBC2’s Board of Directors and will work alongside founder & MD Dale Brittain and creative director, Anthony Crivelli. Fisher’s immediate remit encompasses day-to-day agency operations and the development of the agency’s business growth strategy as it moves towards launching an expanded offering.

Founder & MD Dale Brittain said Fisher brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the automotive sector to DBC2, making him an ideal leader to spearhead DBC2’s ambitious growth strategy. “Australia’s automotive market is undergoing rapid transformation bringing tremendous opportunities for DBC2 to make a significant impact. We need someone of Jason’s calibre on the team to help us achieve the goals we have always strived to realise”.

“While it is business as usual for me and DBC2’s team, Jason’s smarts will help the agency achieve these goals; he is a highly successful businessman with a passion for innovation, and a key understanding of market trends and the importance of delivering the perfect customer experience every time. I can’t wait to see where our partnership will lead”.

Previously Fisher established Australia’s premier database marketing company for OE dealerships, CRMA, in 2008, leading the customer retention marketing business to become the premier agency of its kind in Australia, which is still going strong today. He will maintain an active role in CRMA in addition to his DBC2 responsibilities as he can see massive opportunities for both businesses.

“Having spent my entire career in the auto industry I cannot be more thrilled to join DBC2 at such an exciting time for the sector. I look forward to working with Dale and his talented team to drive innovation, enhance client satisfaction and solidify DBC2’s position as a leader in automotive marketing,” Fisher said.

“I will build heavily on DBC2’s past legacy of success but with a new strategy and brand offering underway we will be aiming to set new benchmarks in the industry. I can’t wait to get started”.

Fisher’s appointment is effective immediately