Kochie Is Absent From Sunrise After Pulling A Little Mermaid & Losing His Voice

Breakfast television king David ‘Kochie’ Koch has been forced to step away from Sunrise while recovering from laryngitis.

Yes, the breakfast king has pulled a Little Mermaid and assumedly lost his voice.

Yesterday, he was forced to step away mid-tapping. Which caused a flurry of concern for the breakfast show host.

However, don’t panic! He is sick but he is set to make a full recovery. He’ll be back in his well-ironed suits before we know it.

Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr explained, “You may notice something slightly different.

“Kochie came in! He bravely fought on for about 25 minutes. He had laryngitis yesterday and apparently he’s still got it. He couldn’t really speak.”

Honestly, losing Kochie in the middle of an election is a true loss. We need him to call out politicians and organise a second debate.

Thankfully Kochie is set to make a full recovery.