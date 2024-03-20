Danika Johnston Steps Into Managing Director Position At WeAre8 As Lizzie Young Steps Down

WeAre8 has confirmed that Lizzie Young, APAC CEO and global growth officer, will leave her role. Danika Johnston will expand her remit locally to step into the managing director position for the company in Australia.

Young cites difficulty managing time differences as her reason for leaving. She will finish up on Thursday, 21 March, and will take a break before securing her next role.

Johnston will report directly to WeAre8 founder and CEO Zoe Kalar, looking after strategic partnerships but also maintaining commercial responsibilities with brands and agencies. Her remit will focus on the local market but obviously feed into global deals where it makes sense. This is managed by WeAre8’s global chief business officer, Hayley Cochrane, who is based in the UK.

Locally, this leaves WeAre8’s executive team consisting of Luke Robinson as the global CMO, Danika Johnston, and John Rohl as the global CFO.

“I am excited to be taking on an expanded role as MD of WeAre8 Australia. We have an incredible team here – they are passionate and smart and I look forward to running with them as we scale this business quickly. It’s an exciting time,” said Johnston.

“We are most certainly at that point where we are pivoting from startup to scale-up. I look forward to building on the success we have already had working with some of the biggest brands in this market; the advertising commercial support to our business from day one has always impressed and excited me”.

“I’m looking forward to continued success with our advertisers and agency partners and also our content and media partners to drive exceptional results and engagement for their communities. We have built an incredible and safe platform, world-first digital technology and audience engagement metrics that are hard to ignore. In true start-up form, we are sprinting, not running, but it’s such an exciting time,”.