Daniel Ricciardo Takes Over Dan Murphy’s In ‘Greatest Wine Takeover In History’

Aussie motorsport legend Daniel Ricciardo and award-winning winery St Hugo are running the “greatest wine takeover in history” to launch the Formula 1 driver’s DR# wine range.

The campaign, which launched across social and digital channels as well as through PR, sees content created by Emotive of the F1 driver taking over Dan Murphy’s and renaming it Dan Ricciardo’s.

This weekend (Friday, 12 July to Sunday to 14 July) the ‘Dan Ricciardo’ store in Alexandria will feature Ricciardo’s face and cheeky grin replacing the original 1950s Dan Murphy motif.

“I don’t know what was cooler, seeing the wine on the shelf or seeing my face all over the store front!

“In all seriousness having DR3 on the shelf is special, there is so much work that goes into each vintage, you just want to share that with as many people as you can. Knowing that DR3 is now available in Dan Murphy’s, it’s a big milestone for myself and the DR3 Wines team.”

The campaign aims to drive excitement in the fine wine category and engage with a new-age wine consumer.

The partnership between Daniel Ricciardo and St Hugo was first established in 2020. Ricciardo, who is part of the Red Bull Racing team but maybe seeking a new seat for next season, has a life-long passion for wine and works closely with St Hugo’s chief winemaker, Peter Munro on the DR3 range.

“As we move into the next phase of our DR3 x St Hugo collaboration, we saw an opportunity to utilise the launch into retail as a way to drive excitement and recruitment in the fine wine category,” Pernod Ricard global marketing director Eric Thomson said. “We were looking for a big idea to drive talkability and conveniently Dan Ricciardo and Dan Murphy just happen to share a first name.”

The agency behind the campaign is Emotive. CEO Simon Joyce said: “This campaign heroes some of our favourite Australian icons and celebrates the truth that the best advertising doesn’t always look like advertising – with long-form storytelling playing out across social, earned and a live brand experience, all working together to generate more attention and talkability than a pure paid media approach could achieve.”

To keep the entire campaign under wraps, filming for the campaign video took place at Hyde Park in Daniel Ricciardo’s home state of Western Australia.

“Dan Ricciardo’s energy, commitment to wine quality and of course being a crowd favourite is something that our own Dan Murphy really prided himself on,” Dan Murphy’s managing director Agnieszka Pfeiffer-Smith said.

“Both Dan’s really share a passion for wine – it’s clearly in their DNA! I know our own Daniel Francis Murphy would have given a personal seal of approval to have such an eponymous takeover with this Australian star, and we can’t wait to share it.”

