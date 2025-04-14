Dan Murphy’s Named Liquor Store Of The Year In Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards

Dan Murphy’s has been voted Australia’s favourite, winning Liquor Store of the Year at the Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards for the third consecutive year.

In an additional triumph, Dan Murphy’s was ranked third overall in the “Best of the Best” category across all industries – recognising its commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for its customers.

The awards are based on feedback from over 60,000 Australians surveyed throughout 2024, who rated their satisfaction with companies across more than 30 industries. Monthly winners were identified in each category, with the annual awards going to the company with the most consistent monthly wins.

“This is such an incredible honour for all of us at Dan Murphy’s, and it means the world to know that Australians value what we do,” said Dan Murphy’s managing director, Agi Pfeiffer-Smith.

“Every day, our team strives to create great experiences – whether it’s helping customers discover something new or making their shopping easy and enjoyable.

“To be named Liquor Store of the Year is a reflection of our team’s passion and the trust our customers place in us.

“My Dan’s has more than five million active members with a scan rate of more than 80 percent, which demonstrates the incredible engagement we have with our customer base, and our unwavering commitment to meeting their needs.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and we honestly love getting up each day to do what we do.”

“The Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards honour the Australian businesses who deliver continuously on their social contract with every customer. These awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from thousands of Australians, making them a true reflection of how businesses are perceived in the community,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.