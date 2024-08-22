AdvertisingNewsletter

Dan Hews To Head Marketing For Publicis Sapient

1 Min Read
Dan Hews.

Dan Hews has been appointed as head of marketing – Australia for digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient.

Hews is a senior B2B marketing professional with more than two decades of experience in the consulting and professional services sectors in Australia and the United Kingdom. Throughout his career, Hews has helped organisations to create brand and marketing strategies that drive growth.

He joins Publicis Sapient from APAC tech consultancy NCS, where he was the Australia marketing and communications Lead. He was previously strategic marketing leader for KPMG Australia and has also held senior global and local marketing roles at Accenture, PwC and Ernst & Young.

“I’m excited to join Publicis Sapient here in Australia. Clients are going through a period of significant change and some of the traditional consulting approaches around digital business transformation won’t bring the desired results. Bold thinking, challenging the status quo, partnering alongside clients and demonstrating the real impact of exciting work will be critical. I feel Publicis Sapient is a place where we can do that,” said Hews.

By Staff Writers
