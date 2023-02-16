Here at B&T, we take our best-performing article from the previous and ask ChatGPT to rewrite it in an effort to prove that all of our jobs are safe from the all-conquering AI.

This time out, ChatGPT has really shit the bed. We asked it to rewrite an article about The Dawn Project’s anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad and, by the sounds of it, we must have been watching different shows.

Our article was about this ad:

We asked ChatGPT to “write an article with a headline about The Dawn Project’s anti-Tesla Super Bowl advert in the style of B&T.” Here’s what it came up with:

The Dawn Project’s Controversial Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad Sparks Debate Among Advertisers!

The Dawn Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people overcome addiction, made headlines during this year’s Super Bowl with their controversial advertisement aimed at electric car maker Tesla.

Titled “Emissions,” the ad took a bold stance against the company’s perceived lack of accountability for the environmental impact of their products. The ad featured a stark contrast between the beauty of nature and the harsh reality of industrialization, with images of pristine forests and wildlife juxtaposed against industrial landscapes and factories. The message was clear: electric cars may be a step in the right direction, but they are not the solution to the environmental crisis.

The ad was met with mixed reactions from both the advertising industry and the public. Some praised the message for its strong environmental stance, while others criticized The Dawn Project for attacking a company that is making efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Tesla supporters argued that the company is one of the few automakers that is working towards a sustainable future and that The Dawn Project’s ad was misguided and unproductive.

Despite the controversy, The Dawn Project defended their ad, saying that it was meant to spark a conversation about the broader issue of environmental responsibility. The organization believes that it is important to hold companies accountable for their impact on the planet, and that the conversation around sustainability needs to be more nuanced than simply promoting electric cars as a panacea.

The Dawn Project’s Super Bowl ad may have been divisive, but it succeeded in generating attention and sparking a debate about environmental responsibility in the advertising industry. As the conversation around sustainability and the role of corporations in tackling climate change continues to evolve, it is clear that The Dawn Project is committed to using their platform to drive change and advocate for a better future.