Aggressive Anti-Tesla Ad Airs During Super Bowl, While Elon (& Rupert) Watch On From The Stands

One of the highlights of the annual Super Bowl is, of course, the ads. However, the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, may think otherwise after he attended yesterday’s game only to watch an advert brutally savaging the safety claims of his Tesla electric, self-drive cars.

The low-budget spot was the work of a group called The Dawn Project whose motto is “Making Computers Safe For Humanity”. Or, more bluntly, the group wants the US government to crack down on hackable software.

And they’re definitely not holding back, demanding all Tesla vehicles be banned immediately.

Elon Musk at yesterday’s Super Bowl with Elisabeth and Rupert Murdoch

The 30-second spot aired during Fox TV’s broadcast of the game and claimed that Tesla’s full self-driving feature is “endangering the public with its deceptive marketing and woefully inept engineering”.

It also claims that “ninety percent agree that this should be banned immediately”, although fails to reveal who the “90 per cent” actually are.

Watch the spot below. For his part, Elon has not responded to the ad’s claims.