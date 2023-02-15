Aggressive Anti-Tesla Ad Airs During Super Bowl, While Elon (& Rupert) Watch On From The Stands

Aggressive Anti-Tesla Ad Airs During Super Bowl, While Elon (& Rupert) Watch On From The Stands
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



One of the highlights of the annual Super Bowl is, of course, the ads. However, the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, may think otherwise after he attended yesterday’s game only to watch an advert brutally savaging the safety claims of his Tesla electric, self-drive cars.

The low-budget spot was the work of a group called The Dawn Project whose motto is “Making Computers Safe For Humanity”. Or, more bluntly, the group wants the US government to crack down on hackable software.

And they’re definitely not holding back, demanding all Tesla vehicles be banned immediately.

Elon Musk at yesterday’s Super Bowl with Elisabeth and Rupert Murdoch

The 30-second spot aired during Fox TV’s broadcast of the game and claimed that Tesla’s full self-driving feature is “endangering the public with its deceptive marketing and woefully inept engineering”.

It also claims that “ninety percent agree that this should be banned immediately”, although fails to reveal who the “90 per cent” actually are.

Watch the spot below. For his part, Elon has not responded to the ad’s claims.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Elon Musk Rupert Murdoch Super Bowl 2023 Tesla The Dawn Project

Latest News

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]

Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role
  • Technology

Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role

Tortoise & Hare CX agency has hired digital expert and academic Martin Carlill (lead image) into a recently created digital lead role, effective immediately. Carlill is a key hire for the Tortoise & Hare team as the customer experience agency prepares for massive growth in 2023, following a stellar re-brand in 2022. Trusted customer advisor […]

VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director
  • Advertising

VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director

VaynerMedia Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Yash Murthy (lead image) as group creative director as the agency continues to rapidly grow in Australia. In his role, Murthy will lead the creative vision for the agency, working in partnership with Amy Bradshaw, head of Australia. With well over a decade spent at some of […]

Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials
  • Advertising

Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials

Independent creative agency SLIK is now registered as an Indigenous business with Supply Nation, a non-profit organisation that aims to grow the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector through the promotion of supplier diversity. Becoming a registered business with Supply Nation is no easy feat. However, SLIK’s co-founder, director and Wiradjuri man Kyle Bennett […]

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
  • Technology

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners

Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
  • Media

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network

LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]

Netball Australia Teams Up With Tradable Bits To Boost Fan Engagement
  • Technology

Netball Australia Teams Up With Tradable Bits To Boost Fan Engagement

Netball Australia has formed a new partnership with Tradable Bits, whose platform offers more than 35 digital experiences designed to boost fan engagement. Tradable Bits’ platform has trivia, quizzes, instant win games, predictors, user-generated content tools, and live engagement capabilities which Netball Australia hopes will deliver value to fans and brand partners alike. The sporting […]

Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart
  • Marketing

Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart

In its 27th year, Australia’s largest and longest-running consumer fashion event, the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival will collaborate with Kmart Australia to introduce two new events to the Festival’s program. This includes the Fashion Business Lunch, presented by Kmart on Tuesday 7 March, and the Family Runway, presented by Kmart on Saturday 11 March. These […]

Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann
  • Campaigns

Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann

At this year’s Australian Open, Mastercard launched an integrated campaign designed to use the Open as a springboard to positively influence Australia’s growing culture of inclusivity. Created by McCann, the integrated campaign featured across online film, radio, print, out of home, PR, experiential, digital, and social. The campaign’s 30-second film features Mastercard Ambassador and former […]

OMA Announces 50th Member
  • Media

OMA Announces 50th Member

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced its 50th member, Gawk Outdoor. Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022. Gawk has over 90billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including 10 digital signs which account for more than 50 […]

GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD
  • Marketing

GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD

GrowthOps today announces it has acquired award-winning creative consumer public relations agency FORWARD, expanding the group's capabilities in high-growth sectors.

Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM
  • Media

Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM

Leading corporate writing firm Editor Group has appointed Susan Moore to the newly created role of general manager, as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Moore joins Editor Group with more than 25 years’ experience in technology sector communications and marketing. She was previously director of public relations at global research […]