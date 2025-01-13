Advertising

CyberCX Launches ‘We Secure Our Communities’ Campaign For Australian Open 2025 Highlighting Cyber Threats To Sporting Events

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
CyberCX, cyber security provider, has launched a new campaign, ‘We Secure Our Communities,’ to mark its partnership with the Australian Open 2025 as Tennis Australia’s official cyber security partner.

The TVC will be played on screens around the Australian Open in Melbourne over the next fortnight and will be featured on 9Now’s digital streams of the tournament.

Designed by director Glenn Stewart, the 30-second ‘We Secure Our Communities’ television commercial (TVC) highlights our vulnerability to cybercrime.

The campaign comes after CyberCX released a report last year, ‘An unlevel playing field: Global sport and cyber threats,’ highlighting an increasingly hazardous cyber threat landscape facing the global sporting sector, as a broad range of threats demonstrates intent and capability to target sporting organisations and major events.

“Symbols of community, infrastructure, and landmarks are realised to highlight how cyber crime affects all aspects of our highly connected lives, from transport and critical infrastructure to banks, health and even sport,” director Glenn Stewart said.

“By combining graphic overlays, cinematic visuals, and meticulously crafted sound design, we have created an immersive narrative that highlights CyberCX’s capabilities in a way that is visually stunning”.

“It’s a privilege for CyberCX to be partnering with Tennis Australia and we are proud to be the Cyber Security Partner of the Australian Open in 2025 as the eyes of the world turn to Australia for one of the pre-eminent sporting events globally,” CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis added.

“The We Secure Our Communities campaign elevates this partnership to the next level and the TVC brings to life our core message: that CyberCX’s mission is to protect the communities in which we live and work”.

The Australian Open 2025 is CyberCX’s third year partnering with Tennis Australia. CyberCX is also the official cyber security partner of the Collingwood Football Club and the official cyber security partner to Rugby Australia’s Wallabies and Wallaroos.

In the seven years since his directorial debut, Stewart has worked with global brands including Google, Toyota and Genesis, and in 2022 directed and crafted the visual effects for The First Digital Nation: a landmark project highlighting the impact of rising sea levels on Tuvalu.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

