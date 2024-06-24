Cureative Promotes Jenny Min To New Design And Studio Manager Role

Cureative Studio announced the promotion of Jenny Min to the newly created role of design and studio manager. In her new capacity, Min will oversee creative operations, managing the output of Cureative’s global team across five countries, and ensuring a high standard of work and exceptional client service.

Known for its innovative digital and social design, animation, video production, and OOH campaigns, Cureative Studio partners with local and global agencies and brands to deliver campaign execution and roll-out at scale. The creation of this new role and Min’s promotion come in response to a remarkable 150 per cent year-on-year business growth, aligning with plans to further expand its offering in 2024.

Min, who will report directly to managing director Wayne Brown, has been an integral part of Cureative since joining in 2019 through the Cureative Mentorship Network programme, which is dedicated to supporting young Australians in gaining valuable work experience and education within the creative industry.

“Jenny’s promotion is a testament to the substantial growth and evolution Cureative has experienced in the last two years. Her journey from intern to design and studio manager highlights her remarkable talent, dedication, and our commitment to nurturing in-house talent. Jenny has been instrumental in our success, and I am confident she will excel in this new role, driving our global ambitions forward,” said Wayne Brown.

“I am thrilled to take on a new role and continue collaborating with Wayne and our talented team. My journey at Cureative has been incredibly rewarding, and I am eager to contribute further to our clients’ success and our global expansion,” said Jenny Min.