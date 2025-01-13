Campaigns

Cunard Invites Australians To Nominate ‘Deserving Annes’ For A Royal Treatment Onboard New Ship Queen Anne

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

In celebration of Cunard’s newest luxury ship, Queen Anne, making her grand debut in Australian waters, Cunard is inviting Australians to nominate a remarkable woman named Anne for a once-in-a-lifetime royal treatment experience aboard the world’s most elegant new ocean liner.

The unique Deserving Annes campaign honours women named Anne, who have made meaningful contributions to their families, communities, or society. Four extraordinary Annes will be selected to step aboard the magnificent Queen Anne and be celebrated for their exceptional efforts and dedication.

“Queen Anne represents the epitome of luxury, elegance, and celebration. What better way to mark her maiden arrival in Australia than by recognising women who embody those qualities through their incredible contributions? We are delighted to have a chance to recognise and celebrate inspiring women who embody the spirit of Cunard,” said Katie McAlister, Cunard president.

The chosen Annes will experience unparalleled luxury and indulgence on board Queen Anne on Friday 28 February to Saturday 1 March 2025, including:

  • Personal Butler Service: A dedicated butler to cater to every need for the time aboard.
  • Champagne Breakfast: A decadent start to the day in a stunning surrounding.
  • Spa and Wellness: Relaxing spa treatments, sauna access, and a refreshing swim.
  • Private Dining: Sumptuous meals at specialty dining restaurants.
  • Exclusive Entertainment: Enjoy cocktails and a spectacular evening performance.
  • One night luxury accommodation

This is a rare opportunity for these inspiring women to experience the pinnacle of luxury, as Queen Anne sets the standard for sophisticated ocean travel.

How to Nominate a Deserving Anne

Cunard invites Australians to nominate Annes who have made a difference in any sphere of life – at home, in their communities, or through their careers. Submissions can be made via the official campaign page.

Nominations are open from Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 10am until Tuesday, 6 February 2025,5pm, and the four selected Annes will be announced on 13 February 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Dove Encourages Women To Make A #NewYearsUnresolution In New Campaign Via Ogilvy Sydney & London
  2. Binance Is Giving F1 Fans The Chance To Design Pierre Gasly’s Helmet
  3. Macca’s Invites Aussies To Get Their Squad Together In New ‘Squad Down Under’ Campaign Via DDB Sydney
  4. Thai Used Car Platform Enlists John Wick Lookalike For Oddball New Campaign Via VML Thailand
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Sarah Waladan head of regulatory and advocacy, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA).
Sarah Waladan Takes The Reins As ADMA’s New Head Of Regulatory & Advocacy
T-Mobile To Acquire Vistar Media For A Casual $600 million
L-R: Debra Berman, Jack Byrne, Troy Townsend, Jonathan Waecker.
Zitcha Appoints Retail Leaders Debra Berman & Jonathan Waecker As Senior Advisors
Performance Marketers Are Dead, Long Live Performance Marketers
Register Lost your password?