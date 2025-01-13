Cunard Invites Australians To Nominate ‘Deserving Annes’ For A Royal Treatment Onboard New Ship Queen Anne

In celebration of Cunard’s newest luxury ship, Queen Anne, making her grand debut in Australian waters, Cunard is inviting Australians to nominate a remarkable woman named Anne for a once-in-a-lifetime royal treatment experience aboard the world’s most elegant new ocean liner.

The unique Deserving Annes campaign honours women named Anne, who have made meaningful contributions to their families, communities, or society. Four extraordinary Annes will be selected to step aboard the magnificent Queen Anne and be celebrated for their exceptional efforts and dedication.

“Queen Anne represents the epitome of luxury, elegance, and celebration. What better way to mark her maiden arrival in Australia than by recognising women who embody those qualities through their incredible contributions? We are delighted to have a chance to recognise and celebrate inspiring women who embody the spirit of Cunard,” said Katie McAlister, Cunard president.

The chosen Annes will experience unparalleled luxury and indulgence on board Queen Anne on Friday 28 February to Saturday 1 March 2025, including:

Personal Butler Service: A dedicated butler to cater to every need for the time aboard.

Champagne Breakfast: A decadent start to the day in a stunning surrounding.

Spa and Wellness: Relaxing spa treatments, sauna access, and a refreshing swim.

Private Dining: Sumptuous meals at specialty dining restaurants.

Exclusive Entertainment: Enjoy cocktails and a spectacular evening performance.

One night luxury accommodation

This is a rare opportunity for these inspiring women to experience the pinnacle of luxury, as Queen Anne sets the standard for sophisticated ocean travel.

How to Nominate a Deserving Anne

Cunard invites Australians to nominate Annes who have made a difference in any sphere of life – at home, in their communities, or through their careers. Submissions can be made via the official campaign page.

Nominations are open from Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 10am until Tuesday, 6 February 2025,5pm, and the four selected Annes will be announced on 13 February 2025.