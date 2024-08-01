Crust Pizza & Virtual Kitchen Rack’em Bones Cook Up A Collab On Three New Pizza Flavours

Crust Pizza is introducing an exclusive range of three limited-edition pizzas to its menu in partnership with fellow Retail Food Group brand Rack’em Bones BBQ Ribs, a market leader in the emerging virtual kitchen category.

The three new pizzas, which are available at Crust Pizza until October 8th, blend the Rack’em Bones mastery in southern USA smokehouse meats with the Crust Pizza premium pizza offering to create a unique and authentic flavour offering that will elevate the takeaway pizza menu.

Crust Pizza marketing manager Zak Marr said the new flavours, which are inspired by a Tennessee smokehouse and are a nod to the American-style “low-and-slow” barbeque trend, present an opportunity to bring an exciting new dining experience to pizza lovers around Australia. “Rack’em Bones is a brilliant new concept and a market leader in the emerging virtual kitchen category, fast becoming the leading virtual ribs outlet in Australia since its launch in late 2022”.

“When our commitment to innovation, focus on premium ingredients and deep desire to develop unique flavour combinations meets the Rack’em Bones melt-in-your-mouth BBQ ribs and fingerlicking wings flavours, an authentic smokehouse experience is the delicious result and we know our loyal customers will sink their teeth into this collaboration,” he said.

Rack’em Bones brand manager Keshwa Naidu said Rack’em Bones has seen rapid growth since itslaunch and is now available in over 100 locations around Australia in less than two years. “Rack’em Bones is a feel-good at-home option with all of the offerings you’d expect from a low and slow barbeque. Think fall-off-the-bone pork ribs and succulent brisket burnt ends smothered in a signature sticky and sweet barbeque sauce, delivered right to your door”.

“In the last financial year, we served up and delivered, on average, 1.5 tonnes of ribs per week. We’re experts in smokehouse flavours so collaborating with Crust Pizza is an exciting opportunity to put Rack’em Bones on the map and share our unique flavour profiles with more foodies around the country,” he said.

The Crust x Rack’em Bones pizza range will see the launch of the new “Tomatoque” sauce base, a perfectly rich fusion of tomato and BBQ sauce, across the three collaborative pizzas:

Tennessee Pork ‘n Apple – Tennessee Pulled Pork, Smokehouse Corn, Caramelised Onion, Shallots and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Fresh Green Apple and Jalapeno Relish.

Rackem’s Brisket + Pineapple – Sticky Sweet Beef Brisket, Hot Honey Bacon Bites, White Onion, Pineapple and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Hickory BBQ Sauce and shallots.

Hot Honey Chicken Royale – Tennessee Smokehouse Chicken, Dill Pickles, Caramelised Onion Jam and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Burger Sauce, Hot Honey & Two Hot Honey Wing Toppers.

To celebrate the fusion of the innovative flavour profiles that are unique to each brand, two new sides will also be added to the Rack’em Bones menu – the Peri Peri Wings and the Peri Peri Chicken Loaded Chips, both served up with Crust Pizza’s famous Peri Peri sauce.