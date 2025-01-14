Crusader Caravans Sets Wheels In Motion For National TVC Campaign Via Chocolate Studios

Coinciding with peak road-tripping season, Crusader Caravans’ latest national TVC campaign via Chocolate Studios unveils the Aussie manufacturer’s 2025 range.

Created by Chocolate Studios, the 15- and 30-second ads are running Australia-wide on free-to-air TV from January. They feature Crusader’s XCountry Mad Max off-road model.

Crusader’s ad campaign follows the brand’s recent launch of five new product ranges (comprising 30 model variations), winning the Caravan Industry Victoria Award for Excellence in Caravan and RV Manufacturing for 2024 and its entry into the American RV market.

The ad also features the Ford Everest Platinum.

“We couldn’t be happier with how Chocolate Studios has brought our core values to life on the small screen – the imagery is stunning and really captures Crusader’s commitment to being best-in-class for innovation, construction materials, build quality and value,” Crusader Caravans founder and CEO Serge Valentino said.

“While the Crusader brand is often the choice of experienced caravanners well versed on the differences among the various brands, we are hopeful the ads will deliver a boost to the awareness of the brand among those new to caravanning. Crusader has never embarked on any National TV ad campaign this big, so this is a real testament to the solid growth of the business”.

“The thing that has struck us from the start of our working relationship with the Crusader team is their genuine passion, pride and care factor for what they do – as well as an unmatched attention to detail – and we wanted this to shine through in the ads,” Chocolate Studios founder and managing director Dave Ellis said.

“The ads capture the essence of adventure with the best companion: a Crusader Caravan; and the high-end living, dining and sleeping areas that are worthy of a Home Beautiful spread”.

Popularity of road-tripping has hit an all-time high in Australia. According to Tourism Research Australia, a record 859,000 caravans and camper vans are registered across the country. For the year ending 2023, Aussies took 15.3 million caravan and camper trips.

Credits:

Client: Crusader Caravans

Creative and production: Chocolate Studios

Director: Sean Dove

Producer: Isabelle Tomas

DOP: Oliver Manton

Marketing: Ana Maria Osorio and Allison Caruk

PR agency: Soda Communications