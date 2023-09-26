The Monkeys & Crown Reveal “Here’s Where Things Get Interesting” In Brand Relaunch

Crown Resorts has unveiled a bold new brand platform for the first time in nearly a decade. Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, the new positioning includes a refreshed brand strategy, visual identity and communications platform.

The new platform centres around Crown’s ability to deliver elevated experiences for the communities in which it operates and is a playful spin on Crown’s wide range of entertainment including live shows, awards nights, celebrity sightings, gala events and just about everything in between.

Chief brand & corporate affairs officer of Crown Resorts, Danielle Keighery, said: “Our brand strategy sets a new north star that shifts perceptions of the old Crown as just a casino and hotel to now being seen as a world-class entertainment destination.”

The new brand identity includes a new modernised logo to meet Crown’s future needs. A custom typeface has also been developed that features across all communications to capture Crown’s multi-faceted offering. A sophisticated black and white palette has been used, with a yellow highlight to create impact.

Accompanying the new identity is the creative campaign, Here’s Where Things Get Interesting, which will go live nationally across television, print, OOH and online.

Shot by Finch’s Christopher Riggert, the launch film reconnects Crown with feelings of energy and excitement. Showcasing marquee destinations and experiences, the spot ends in a drumroll; a sound universally understood as a symbol of entertainment. It tells us something is coming; highlighting the journey Crown is on.

The Monkeys’ chief creative officer, Tara Ford, added: “Crown is a place where you can be spontaneous and just see where the night takes you. It’s a place where things can get interesting. Nights like those that have a certain magic to them, that you always remember.”