Cremorne Digital Hub Announces Lineup For Inaugural Tech Week

Cremorne Digital Hub (CDH) has announced the inaugural Tech Week, a series of events connecting minds from across Victoria’s innovation ecosystem to bring Cremorne’s tech precinct to life in a showcase of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Running from 28 to 31 October, Tech Week will feature over 20 events packed with insights from industry leaders into artificial intelligence, cyber security, sustainability, tech talent, venture capital, digital futures, indigenous expertise, workplace innovation, and diversity.

“Tech Week is a powerful catalyst for shaping the future of technology in Australia. It demonstrates our dedication to continuing Cremorne’s legacy as the leading destination for tech innovation in Victoria,” said Cremorne Digital Hub CEO, Pete Osborne.

“We’re creating opportunities to make new connections, pitch ideas, learn new skills, experience cutting-edge technologies, and collaborate with industry and academic experts, all while getting inspired by leading figures in the tech industry”.

“Our goal is to make Tech Week an annual fixture that continues to drive innovation and growth within Victoria’s tech community, from metro to regional centres,” added Osborne.

Tech Week will showcase a diverse range of speakers, including innovators, founders, and tech personality guest speakers, including:

Darren Adams – Unilever foundry managing director

Steve Sammartino – Australia’s leading futurist and tech author

Alan Jones – Tech investor, founder coach & The Advisory Board Podcast co-host

Thyago Liberalli – SEEK director of AI & ontology

Terrence Szymanski – SEEK head of GenAI

Fernando Mourao – SEEK head of responsible AI

Stephen Kyefulumya – Carsales general manager of media product & technology

Helen Whitehead – McAuley, head of innovation & business development

Nikki Tugano – SeenCulture founder

Taryn Marks – CareerTrackers CEO

David Parkin – managing director of Luggarrah and proud Trawlwulwuy Man from Tebrakunna Country

Donald Betts – Acting CEO, Kinaway Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Sarah Everitt – Medistays managing director & founder

James Waldie – Cape Biotics co-founder & CEO

Dr Robert Ross – La Trobe University associate professor of engineering

Key highlights of Tech Week include:

CDH Community Challenge: An all-day innovation sprint where Cremorne’s top companies tackle local, urban sustainability challenges through technology, culminating in pitches at the Tech Week Summit.

Walking tours: Discover the transformation of Cremorne from its industrial roots to a major tech hub, visiting key players in the local tech ecosystem.

Fireside Chat with Indigenous Tech Founders: A discussion hosted by CSIRO, focusing on the intersection of traditional wisdom and deep tech.

Australia 4.0 Event: Experts will explore how consumer data and ICT solutions can drive Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero, presented by the Pearcey Foundation.

Female Future Founders Panel: A showcase of emerging female founders from Victoria’s regional and CBD communities.

VC Matchmaking: Co-hosted by Rampersand and CDH, startups are given the opportunity to connect with venture capitalists for investment opportunities.

Tech Week Regional Victoria: A series of events will also be taking place around the state in Bendigo, Shepparton, Gippsland, and Albury Wodonga.

The event is backed by the Victorian Government and key industry and educational partners, including the University of Melbourne, La Trobe University, RMIT University, Kangan Institute, Artesian, Rampersand, Carsales, REA Group, SEEK, HERE Technologies, and more, Tech Week is set to be a landmark event.