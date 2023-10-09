Creativity In Motion: Uber Launches Post Check Out Video Ads on Uber Eats 

Uber’s advertising division has today unveiled the first product in its suite of video formats to brands in Australia to capture the attention of Uber Eats users.

Australia’s largest brands have already been utilising Uber’s Post Check Out Ads to reach audiences monitoring the status of their dinner or grocery order on Uber Eats, and Uber is excited to now add a new video format for advertisers to run video campaigns. This new format gives marketers the tool to tell creative stories, as well as boost brand awareness, lift and sales.

Post check out video ad formats on Uber Eats enable advertisers to engage with highly attentive consumers both pre-dispatch and post-dispatch of orders and own this anticipatory ordering moment through sight, sound and motion. Pizza chain Domino’s and streaming service Stan are among the first to use Post Check Out video ads on Uber Eats. Early tests in the US outperformed industry viewability benchmarks by 37%.

“Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement – for years we have helped people go anywhere and get everything. With ads now available on the platform, it’s a natural progression for us to offer brands a platform to maximise engagement with creative-led content, in the form of video,” said Uber’s head of advertising in Australia and New Zealand, Michael Levine, “Video advancements will evolve how brands connect and engage with their audiences, which presents a unique opportunity to own 100% share of voice in a cluttered ad environment. We’re excited to showcase this new ad format alongside other innovations at SXSW Sydney as one of the official participating brand partners”.

“We love creating content that excites customers, and in today’s crowded advertising ecosystem, we are looking for innovative ways to connect with existing and new customers. We are excited to promote our new ‘More’ range through Uber Eats’ new Post Check Out video ad format, and engage audiences as they check in on their orders,” said chief marketing officer ANZ, Domino’s, Allan Collins.

In addition to post check out video ads on Uber Eats, Uber will soon be rolling out Uber’s Journey Ads video capabilities in early 2024, so advertisers can engage with their audiences during their entire ride. Journey ads on Uber was launched in Australia in late 2022, and has since been offering brands strong active attention from consumers with high time spent and engagement metrics, far exceeding digital campaign benchmarks.

Uber launched Advertising by Uber in Australia in 2022 as the first ad sales business outside of the US. Led by Michael Levine in Australia, the business will continue to develop partners and products across the Uber and Uber Eats platform, and are currently hiring to significantly grow the team in 2024 to help marketers and agencies leverage the Uber ecosystem to reach and engage with audiences.