Creative Studio Subversus Partners With Western Sydney Artists For Film Project
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Subversus, a multi-disciplinary creative studio, has collaborated with artists based in Western Sydney in a series of three short films for Powerhouse Parramatta.

Inviting movement, music, and artistic interpretations of the museum’s collection, Latitudes explores themes of noise, distance, perspective, and experiments with methods of creative collaboration and exchange. 

These films are an exercise in cinematic assemblage – starting with one artist’s prose expanded visually and sonically by commissioned artists, choreographers, musicians, and filmmakers. 

The series features over 150 collaborators and 15 Western Sydney locations. 

Latitudes features short films ‘Sometimes to One Hundred’, ‘151°E’, and ‘Window’ that premiered as part of Sydney Festival 2023. 

A global digital premiere on culture-focused video channel, Nowness commenced on 30 January to an audience of over 5 million viewers. 

‘Sometimes to One Hundred’ – to view the work, please go here.

Subversus creative directors, Tanya Babic and Jason Sukadana, and Powerhouse engaged emerging and established visual artists, performers, and writers to create unique works in response to geographical location, museum collection objects and themes relevant to their experience growing up in Western Sydney.

The duo, both established independent directors and cultural creatives with deep experience in Sydney’s art and culture space, curated the lineup of artists that includes A.Girl, Serwah Attafuah, Mo Aung, BLESSED, Claire Cao, Eda Gunaydin, Gillian Kayrooz, Nerdie (1300) and Sela Vai.

Subversus Powerhouse 2

The project reflected Subversus’ boundary-pushing commitment to creating high-concept, culturally relevant, sensitive, and enduring work – and to highlight a breadth of new perspectives. 

“The concept for Latitudes was borne out of an interest in exploring the unique creative possibilities presented by the collision of artistic practices. What happens when you take nine completely different artists and ask them to execute the same task independently of one another? The artists were instructed to explore core themes in their native medium and given some loose parameters around the output. The resulting artworks were astonishing and a testament to the incredible talent of the artists,” Babic  said.

Sukadana added, “Once we received the nine artworks, we began the process of merging the works into film form. Western Sydney is woven into the fabric of each and every creative decision and expression in this project.

“We have been fortunate enough to work with Powerhouse on various projects over the years and, like any great relationship, it has continued to strengthen over time. Latitudes was an ambitious project and one that could only be successful if both Powerhouse and Subversus offered one another enough trust to do their best work. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.”

Powerhouse chief executive Lisa Havilah said, “Latitudes is an impressive project that reflects Western Sydney’s vibrant cultural landscape. Powerhouse is thrilled to share these three films with the community as part of the Powerhouse Parramatta program. Our sincere thanks to the Subversus team and all the artists and creatives involved for their hard work and commitment to telling Western Sydney’s stories.”

Subversus aims to create new pathways in interdisciplinary collaboration and is backed by a network of some of Australia’s most talented established and emerging filmmakers, producers and creative practitioners and is committed to discovering and collaborating with new and daring voices within the creative industries. 

Credits

Client: Powerhouse

Creative and Production: Subversus

Director: VERSUS

Featuring: A.Girl, Serwah Attafuah, Mo Aung, BLESSED, Claire Cao, Eda Gunaydin, Gillian Kayrooz, Nerdie (1300), Sela Vai

‘Sometimes to One Hundred’

DOP: Campbell Brown

‘151°E’

DOP: Brad Jarrett

‘Window’

DOP: Tyson Perkins

www.subversus.com

