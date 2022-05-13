CRATER Announces Reece Moon As Head Of Brand Digital And Marketing

As CRATER continues to embark on its nomadic approach expanding its presence across the globe, they have welcomed Reece Moon as their new addition to the team.

“Reece brings a combination of creativity, strategic thinking and passion to his work,” says Steven Farrer, EP at CRATER. “With clients demanding high end value in visual production and ROI, our team needed someone who thrived on further developing a deeper understanding of audience segments to ensure our productions reached beyond the targeted audience.”

With over 11 years of experience working across brand, marketing, social media, digital and partnership management, Reece has established himself as a proven leader lending his skillset into organisations in Coca-Cola, Aware Super and Disney.

“The addition of Reece to CRATER allows our clients an expansion of specialised offerings and value beyond concept and content creation,” says Simon Morehead, creative director at CRATER. “What we now provide is quite a hybrid model that appeals to both the agency market and direct to brand. Our directors servicing the commercial delivery of high-end films, with Reece working hand in hand with clients that demand more of the 360 servicing and management.”

Reece’s notable achievements include work on Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the Rio 2016 Olympics, rebranding one of Australia’s largest super funds in Aware Super, and continual selection as a judge of the Social Media Marketing Awards since its inception in 2018.

The new hire will see Reece play a key role in CRATERS continued growth along with strategy management and implementation across social media and the online space for its clients.