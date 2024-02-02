Couples Dish Goss For The Very First Time In New Season Of Married At First Sight Podcast

Couples Dish Goss For The Very First Time In New Season Of Married At First Sight Podcast
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Official Married At First Sight Podcast is back and bigger than ever; this season featuring exclusive unmissable chats with participants where nothing is off the table.

Each week following the dinner parties, podcast host Shelly Horton will break down the week’s romance, passion, emotion and drama with the MAFS experts – including regular chats with MAFS expert, John Aiken – as well as brave singles as they share their personal revelations, insights and feelings on how this year’s experiment has tested them in ways they never imagined. 

“Each episode is a rollercoaster of emotions. I love that everyone in Australia has an opinion about MAFS, but I’ll get first access to grill the brides and grooms,” said self-described MAFS super-fan host Shelly Horton.

The Official Married at First Sight Podcast launches on Monday, February 5, with episodes released each week straight after the explosive and unpredictable dinner parties.

You can catch the Official Married At First Sight on all major podcast platforms, and for the first time ever, the podcast will be streamed for viewers to watch on 9 now.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Channel 9 Married at First Sight

Latest News

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ

Channel Factory, a leading global technology and data platform, has appointed Tom Heddon (lead image) to the newly created role of Head of Sales for Victoria. This strategic move marks a significant step in Channel Factory’s ongoing expansion in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. Heddon brings a wealth of experience in the media […]

ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program
  • Marketing

ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced the return of its popular Future Leaders conference program, designed to develop business and leadership skills in the next generation of research and insights professionals. Lead Image: 2023 Future Leaders Session (supplied) Open to ADIA members and non-members, the Future Leaders program, which successfully launched in […]

Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry
  • Campaigns

Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry

Lumapixel, the Sydney-based creative production agency, was one of only four companies to reach the finals in the Best Documentary Short category at the Cannes World Film Festival ‘Remembering the Future’ awards for its brand documentary, THE REAL COST OF COFFEE, created in collaboration with client St Remio. Developed to promote emerging new talent, the […]

Malmsten & World Aquatics Renew Partnership Ahead Of Championships Launch Tomorrow
  • Marketing

Malmsten & World Aquatics Renew Partnership Ahead Of Championships Launch Tomorrow

Athletes across all aquatics sports are set to continue their competitions in world-class conditions, as World Aquatics and Malmsten reach an agreement to extend their partnership for another 4 years. The renewed contract has been established for the 2025-2028 period. Malmsten has been an Official Supplier of World Aquatics since 2009; during which time they […]

Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights
  • Advertising

Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights

Data from more than 500 global advertising campaigns by the advertising effectiveness currency Beatgrid, has revealed powerful insights into the changing viewership patterns of consumers as they move seamlessly between Linear TV, Connected TV (BVOD + AVOD) and Online Video in their hunt for the best content. Analysis of campaigns studied by Beatgrid’s precise deduplicated cross-media and […]

Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal
  • Technology

Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal

Nexxen has announced the appointment of Gretchen Johnson (lead image) as chief people officer. In the role, Johnson will lead Nexxen’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams, focusing on culture and employee development to ensure the company continues to hire and retain best-in-class talent. Previously, Johnson served as chief people officer at Siprocal, a gaming […]