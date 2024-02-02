Couples Dish Goss For The Very First Time In New Season Of Married At First Sight Podcast

The Official Married At First Sight Podcast is back and bigger than ever; this season featuring exclusive unmissable chats with participants where nothing is off the table.

Each week following the dinner parties, podcast host Shelly Horton will break down the week’s romance, passion, emotion and drama with the MAFS experts – including regular chats with MAFS expert, John Aiken – as well as brave singles as they share their personal revelations, insights and feelings on how this year’s experiment has tested them in ways they never imagined.

“Each episode is a rollercoaster of emotions. I love that everyone in Australia has an opinion about MAFS, but I’ll get first access to grill the brides and grooms,” said self-described MAFS super-fan host Shelly Horton.

The Official Married at First Sight Podcast launches on Monday, February 5, with episodes released each week straight after the explosive and unpredictable dinner parties.

You can catch the Official Married At First Sight on all major podcast platforms, and for the first time ever, the podcast will be streamed for viewers to watch on 9 now.