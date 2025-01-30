Coopers Rev Into Renewed Supercars Partnership

NewsletterSports Marketing

Supercars and famed Australian beverage company Coopers Brewery have reignited their partnership ahead of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship, naming Coopers as the Official Beer, Cider, & Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner of the Championship.

The renewed partnership will run from 2025 through 2027, bringing premium beverages and unique activations to fans across Australia and New Zealand.

Coopers will hold exclusive pourage rights at the majority of Supercars events, where fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of Coopers beverages including the new-look Coopers Dry 3.5, Coopers Light, and Cooper Original Pale Ale, among others.

Fans can look forward to premium Coopers beverages being served in public and corporate hospitality areas at 11 out of 13 championship rounds. In addition, the sponsorship will feature extensive on-site activations and prominent Coopers branding through digital and physical signage at events.

The partnership marks the resumption of a strong relationship between Supercars and Coopers, where in Coopers held the official beer title from 2012 to 2021, and returns to the role this year.

“It’s great to be back with the Supercars,” Coopers Brewery general manager Michael Shearer said. “Coopers has a long association with this fantastic motorsport series, starting back in 2012 and running non-stop for nine years.

“After a brief break, we’re excited to once again be the exclusive beer supplier of such an iconic sport which brings together people from all over the country.

“This is a key national sponsorship, including regional Australia, that aligns well with Coopers and particularly our popular mid strength range of beers.”

Supercars general manager, commercial, Jamie Black, said having Coopers back on board was a big win for the Championship and its fans. “Coopers is a fantastic brand our fans love, and their partnership will bring something special to our events,” Black added.

“We of course had a longstanding partnership with Coopers in recent years, it is terrific to rekindle that relationship and bring some of those fan-favourite initiatives back to the track together.

“It’s great to have Coopers as part of the Supercars family again, and we are looking forward to three years of great activations at the track.”

As Supercars prepares to roll out its 2025 season, fans can anticipate enhanced race-day experiences, with Coopers Brewery playing a central role in delivering premium, refreshing options at events nationwide.

The 2025 Repco Supercars Championship season kicks off February 21-23 at Sydney Motorsport Park, with Supercars races each of the three days of the Sydney 500.

The 2025 season opener will be broadcast live on Foxtel and the Seven Network, with live streaming available on Kayo and 7plus.

Tickets and corporate hospitality options for the Sydney 500 can be purchased via Supercars.com and Ticketek.

The Sydney 500 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

