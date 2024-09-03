Convo Media Announces Rebrand Led By Monique Harris To Simplify Programmatic Content

Convo Media, formerly Convo Ink, has rebranded to better reflect its focus on making programmatic content straightforward and effective. The rebrand comes as Convo Media expands its services and strengthens its relationships with leading publishers.

Led by chief executive officer Monique Harris who is also a strategic investor and major shareholder in the business, Convo Media is sharpening its approach to programmatic advertising. Harris, who has successfully led digital ventures like Tempest Media and SheSaid, brings her years of experience and straightforward approach to drive the business forward.

“Convo Media isn’t just a new name; it’s a renewed commitment to simplifying programmatic content,” said Harris. “We’re a female-led team that’s all about cutting through the noise and getting things done. We’re here to make programmatic easy for our clients and partners, delivering effective solutions without the hassle”.

Since starting as Convo Ink in 2021, the company has grown from offering three programmatic ad units with three publishers to now having eight live formats and custom ad units tailored for specific clients. The Convo Media publisher network now includes premium Australian websites such as News.com.au, Nine.com.au, The Daily Mail, Carsales, SEN, Rome2Rio and MindFood.

“We’ve built a strong network of publishers, giving our clients better reach and engagement. Our content is designed to hit the mark with audiences and fits seamlessly with these premium trusted publishers,” said Emma Yexley, national sales director.

Convo Media is also taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint by partnering with an additional ad server. Convo Media monitors and reports to advertisers how much carbon emissions each campaign has saved, making digital advertising not just effective but also more sustainable.

“We’re all about delivering great content while keeping an eye on our environmental impact,” added Harris. “Good advertising should drive results and be responsible at the same time”.

The rebrand builds on the foundation created by Convo Ink’s founder, Aaron Macarthur, who has since been appointed as MiQ’s director of business development for Australia and New Zealand. Macarthur’s initial vision laid the groundwork for what Convo Media has become and continues to evolve under new leadership.

“We’re excited about where Convo Media is headed. Our team is strong, our partnerships are solid, and we’re ready to keep making programmatic content that works. We’re here to simplify the process and make it fun along the way,” added Harris.