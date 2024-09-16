‘Converged Advertising Technology’ Has Arrived! Paramount First To Connect Its Platforms In A Single Buy & Big Brother Is Watching 

In January, brands and media buyers will be able to target audiences across 10 Play, Paramount+ and Pluto in a single transaction with a blended CPM. Linear TV inventory will be added in the second half of 2025. That was the major announcement at Paramount’s upfront event today, with the return of Big Brother another highlight.

Paramount Connect has arrived and promises to revolutionise the way advertising is traded across the Paramount and Network 10 advertising ecosystem.

The first phase of Paramount Connect brings together broadcast video on demand (BVOD) platform 10 Play, streaming platform Paramount+ and more than 60 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels on Pluto TV, into a unified digital ecosystem, which is the first of its kind in the Australian market.

Advertisers will be able to reach audiences across the Paramount ecosystem through a single customer view, providing greater efficiency in trading and more confidence in audience delivery.

Linear TV inventory will also be added in a second-phase rollout due in the second half of next year.

Paramount Connect was first touted at Paramount’s upfronts last year, but Paramount Australia chief sales officer Rod Prosser told B&T that it has taken about a year to “find a connective tissue through the tech for all of our platforms”.

“With the launch of the Paramount ad tier, we want to ensure that advertisers, in a very frictionless way, could transact across all of our Connected environments, which then took us to the next point of how we bring in our linear feeds into that as well,” Prosser told B&T.

“The main benefit is that advertisers can now access an audience that’s larger than just looking at one channel and take out any sort of shortfall that might occur on one channel over the other. So effectively campaigns should deliver.

“The second benefit is that it’s multiscreen and should take a lot of the heavy load out of buying.”

Paramount Connect offers advertisers greater reach than in the heyday of Network 10’s linear TV audiences by tapping into the ad tier of Paramount+ and the Puto FAST channels. About 16.3 million Aussies watch the Paramount Australia ecosystem each month.

The cost of running campaigns on across the various Paramount Australia platforms will vary depending on the platform and premium nature of the content. For example, a prime-time spot for Masterchef will not cost the same as a Pluto ad, but a blended CPM will be calculated and agreed upon with advertisers and buyers upfront.

Lee Sears, Paramount’s international ad sales president added: “Paramount Connect will break through the silos of linear and digital, bringing together a complete and transparent picture of audience behaviour, offering advertisers unique opportunities across Paramount that delivers results for brands.

“Converged trading with Paramount Connect responds to the evolution of viewing. We know the choice between linear and BVOD is not a zero-sum game but is far more nuanced, affected by genre and format, shaped by sporting moments, and influenced by credible news and major events.”

Big Brother & Ghosts

Network 10 is reviving one of its original reality TV formats with Big Brother, which will run towards the end of the ratings period in Q4.

The lineup of housemates will include a cross-section of relatable, everyday Australians whom audiences will be able to interact with in real-time.

“Why we decided to do it now, was we wanted to go back to its roots of being live, reality television in its first format. We need that event TV, so we’re going to have live evictions, live nominations, a live show on TV, with a 24-hour live stream on 10 play,” Paramount Australia SVP of content and programming Daniel Monaghan said.

“In terms of casting, we are not casting influencers or well-known people. We’re going to reflect the audience that watches the show by representing all cross sections of society. And “We are going back to the genesis of what made that series so special.”

Other new shows that have been slated include a local version of the BBC comedy hit called Ghosts Australia, a bucket list comedy travel show, The List that follows Jack and Matt (AKA Falcon) as they holiday around the globe.

There is also a new reality series, Airport 24/7, which has exclusive, unfettered access to Melbourne Airport’s air traffic control tower, and drops viewers into the daily mayhem of the Aussie airline industry.

Paramount+ has commissioned a new Aussie murder mystery drama series called, Playing Gracie Darling.

More shoppable ad formats

Paramount has also announced a “major step forward” in its CTV advertising opportunities. Partnering with KERV, it has introduced new contextual advertising offerings ‘Pause to Shop’ and ‘Own the Moment’.

After the successful global, proof-of-concept pilot for Shoppable TV earlier this year, KERV and Paramount are scaling this CTV advertising opportunity across key tentpole programs including Australian Survivor and MasterChef Australia.

Now dubbed ‘Pause to Shop’ this advertising solution turns brand exposure during Paramount’s premium shows, into product discovery opportunities. It allows advertisers to convert relevant content moments with specific on-screen brand exposure, or even similar products or services, into immediate consumer engagement.

B&T understands the shoppable formats proved popular with brands and delivered huge lifts in sales versus ordinary spots.

Paramount has also added three new premium data partners to support diverse advertiser needs across various sectors. Circana will provide retail insights; the Australian Bureau of Statistics will offer demographic targeting capabilities and a global payment provider will support transaction data.

Paramount’s first-party data points have also been harnessed to curate 80 premium, off-the-shelf audiences called Paramount Personas that are enriched with insights from all six premium data partners that also include smrtr, Coles 360 and Samba TV, giving advertisers ease and precision to target priority audiences.