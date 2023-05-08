Controversial Onlyfans Billboard Gets An Outfit Change Via Wildlings

The hotly debated billboard featuring Aussie OnlyFans star Savanah (w.c.savage), which prompted thousands of community complaints, an investigation from Ad Standards Australia, and global media attention is set to get a makeover this week, with ClothingPlease.com ‘donating clothing’ to cover up the bikini clad model.

Instead of directing people to OnlyFans, the billboard will be modified, sending all web traffic to ClothingPlease.com – encouraging people to recycle their clothing via the ClothingPlease drop off boxes and stop them going to landfill.

CEO, Mark Keay said of the stunt: “When we heard people thought Savannah was in need of some clothing, we were only too happy to help out.”

“ClothingPlease.com is a business that collects, recycles, and reuses unwanted clothing. Giving them to families and those people doing it tough. We have also diverted over 37.6 million kilos of clothing away from landfill.”

Savannah said “Hopefully this can help ClothingPlease.com collect and recycle more clothing and stop them going to landfill. I’ll certainly be giving my clothing to ClothingPlease to recycle. As for my fans, they still know to go to @w.c.savage to see me without my clothes.”

The Creative Partners at Wildlings said of the stunt, “Whilst we’re not, ahem, personally familiar with Ms. Savage’s work, she still has thousands of subscribers who very much admire her unique brand of videography. With her fan base and media interest growing by the day, we saw a great opportunity to allay her brand with that of clothingplease.com.” The billboard modifications will be installed on Tuesday, 9th May 2023.