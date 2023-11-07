ConnectID & Five by Five Shine A Light On Oversharing (Data) Online

A new integrated campaign from Australian Payments Plus (AP+), with the help of independent agency Five by Five Global, is set to drive awareness of a revolutionary new way to verify personal data securely.

Australians are spending roughly 40 hours a week online. As more and more of our daily lives become digital, solutions that keep us safe online are a top priority.

“In today’s digital age, we are constantly sharing our personal information online. ConnectID® is here to empower customers to verify their identity in a fast, secure way. This campaign is all about no longer needing to ‘overshare’ your data to prove who you are. Five by Five brought these digital situations to life within the real world, positioning ConnectID as the simple solution to oversharing.” said Charissa Brooks, GM, brand & marketing at AP+.

The launch campaign focuses on the problems that currently exist with oversharing data. With such a technical product, Five by Five captured the human element – how the oversharing of personal data online can make people feel in their everyday lives.

“We took different approaches with the creative based on medium. The OOH and social assets feature headlines with a redacted visual, synonymous with privacy and protection, adding a sense of curiosity and a moment of engagement with the audience. For BVOD and longer form social video, we created relatable scenarios, with characters oversharing far more of their information than needed. We wanted to highlight, with a humorous twist, just how much of our data we give away without even thinking about it.” said Kye Bandrowski, copywriter at Five by Five Global.

Phase one will launch on VOD, OOH, digital and social channels – positioning ConnectID as the new, secure way to verify your identity online.

ConnectID is currently rolling out across participating organisations.