Confectionary Brand Yowie Joins Forces With The Footy

confectionery company Yowie Group, unveils its latest chocolate sensation in celebration of a fan’s love for their footy team.

Yowie introduces its new novelty NRL and AFL chocolate collections – including a 50g football shaped chocolate surprise and a collectible Yowie figurine dressed in individual football team colours – specially crafted to celebrate the spirit of AFL and NRL and the fervour of the finals season.

Sean Taylor, Yowie group chairman said he was excited to see months of creative and strategic thinking come to life, and launch a first of its kind co-branded collaboration between Yowie and the iconic cultural brands; NRL and AFL.

Taylor said: “There is no doubt that sport is at the core of Australia’s pop culture so it is a massive deal for Yowie to work alongside Australia’s favourite footy codes and launch the special edition of our well-loved Yowie characters dressed in the team colours of the 17 NRL and 18 AFL teams.

“Yowie characters are already famous with chocolate devotees for supporting environmental causes, but now ‘Rumble’, ‘Nap’, ‘Squish’, ‘Boof, ‘Ditty’, and ‘Crag’ have adopted another cause, each donning the colours of a AFL or NRL footy team so die-hard fans can collect them during footy final season.”

Each 50g Football-shaped chocolate surprise contains Yowie AFL or NRL leaflet with information re the collectible set of Yowie AFL/NRL figurine and information on the specific club that the character represents, all hidden within the surprise capsule.

Taylor continued: “Partnering with such key players in the sport industry empowers our success and commitment to fuel business growth and we are already in discussion with various high profile sporting codes to introduce the line in other countries around the world.

“We have no doubt this co-branded NRL and AFL collaboration will delight young and old footy fans alike and the die-hard collectors among them will clamour to have the entire set in their hands ahead of finals. Whether fans are hosting a game night, attending the match itself or simply treating themselves to a chocolate surprise, Yowie Footballs are the perfect chocolate companion for every footy enthusiast,” Taylor concluded.

The special edition Yowie AFL and NRL 50g Milk Chocolate Surprise Footballs are available at Coles nationally plus selected retailers nationwide from August 28 through to October 1, 2023. NRL Yowie Footballs are available at participating stores across NSW and Queensland, and AFL Yowie Footballs are available across VIC, SA, WA and Tasmania.

There are 18 highly collectible AFL Yowie Figurines (1 for each AFL team) and 17 collectible NRL Yowie Figurines (1 for each NRL team).

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote