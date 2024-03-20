Commercial Partners Accelerate To Network 10’s F1 Coverage

Network 10’s coverage of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 has garnered a record number of contributing commercial partners and major package sponsors for 2024.

Lead image: Formula 1 Commentary Team

Those partners include 7-Eleven, Harvey Norman, Salesforce, Shannons, Subway, Bob Jane, and Universal Pictures, with major packages from Toyota, Visit Vic, Paramount+, and more.

“The commercial demand to be part of Network 10’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix coverage has never been stronger, with integration being the most sought-after opportunity,” said Nick Bower, general manager – ad sales, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

“Advertisers have realised the potential to tap into the strong and diverse audience that Network 10 and 10 Play’s coverage of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix offers, as well as the creative and innovative commercial opportunities that come with it”.

“We’re excited to deliver advertising excellence and market-leading brand integrations that drive results for our partners”.

“We’re on track to deliver another exemplary live and free broadcast of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, giving audiences all the heart-pumping action and atmosphere of this iconic sporting event,” said Adam Cush, director of sport production, Paramount ANZ.

“We’re very excited to welcome Formula 1 fan favourite, Guenther Steiner to 10’s stellar coverage team, led by Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon, Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, Formula 1 expert Tom Clarkson, motorsport commentator Richard Craill, and Formula 1 reporters Rosanna Tennant and Sam Power”.

“We also take a whole-of-network approach with live crosses, interviews and coverage across our programming including 10 News First and The Project bringing all the colour and entertainment of Albert Park and Formula 1 to our viewers”.

Coverage of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 gets underway on Friday, 22 March and continues live and free all weekend on Network 10.




