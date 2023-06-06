CommBank Fined Record $3.55m After Sending 65m Spam Marketing Emails

CommBank Fined Record $3.55m After Sending 65m Spam Marketing Emails
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



CommBank has been slapped with a record $3.55 million fine by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) after an investigation found that the bank sent more than 65 million emails that did not comply with Australia’s spam laws.

Of the illegal marketing emails, ACMA found that 61 million unlawfully required users to log in to unsubscribe to CommBank’s mailing list. The bank also sent a further four million marketing emails that did not have a functioning unsubscribe facility.

ACMA also found that CommBank committed one of the email marketing cardinal sins and sent 5,000 emails to customers who had previously asked to unsubscribe.

“The scale and duration of the breaches by the CBA is alarming, especially when the ACMA gave it early warnings it might have some issues and the steps it took were ineffective. The failure to fix the issues shows a complete disregard for the spam rules and the rights of its customers,” said ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin.

“Consumers are frustrated by marketing intrusions on their privacy, especially when there is no option, or it is difficult, to unsubscribe,” O’Loughlin added.

This marks the largest penalty imposed by ACMA for breaches of spam laws. The bank has also committed to a three-year enforceable review of its email marketing practices and implement improvements. CommBank also has to give regular compliance reports to ACMA.

“We acknowledge and accept the findings of ACMA’s investigation into CBA’s compliance with certain provisions of the Spam Act. We apologise to all customers impacted by these issues which should not have occurred. We’ve fixed the problem and are making changes to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future,” said CBA Group executive marketing and corporate affairs, Monique Macleod.

“The issues resulted in some customers receiving communications from us after they had unsubscribed, and others receiving communications without a functioning unsubscribe mechanism.

“Since reporting this matter to ACMA, we’ve fixed the issues that were the subject of ACMA’s investigation, and strengthened our systems, processes and controls to support ongoing compliance.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

ACMA CommBank

Latest News

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
  • Opinion

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
  • Media

Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
  • Technology

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]