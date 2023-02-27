Comedy Hero Chris Taylor Joins B&T Team

Just when you thought B&T couldn’t get any funnier, we’re thrilled to announce that media icon and all-round funnyman, Chris Taylor, has jumped aboard the B&T bandwagon.

The writer, performer, broadcaster & member of The Chaser team will now be taking on a pivotal role at the heart of the B&T family. He will be adding to B&T’s content in the form of weekly columns and video interviews in his newly created role of Imposter in Chief.

Taylor is no stranger to B&T — he is already an extended member of the family and has hosted a number of our events and award ceremonies.

As a member of The Chaser team, Taylor has been responsible for award-winning television shows such as CNNNN and The Chaser’s War on Everything on ABC-TV.

He was also the creator, co-writer, and producer of the critically acclaimed drama Upright for Foxtel.

Speaking to B&T, Taylor said: “It’s such a thrill that B&T has given me this opportunity… especially after I got sacked from Mumbrella last year for drinking alcohol at their Christmas party.”

“In an age of shrinking newsrooms, it’s an absolute honour to be given one of the last remaining jobs in print media at the expense of a much more deserving journalism graduate.”

“All my life I’ve wanted to work for the country’s most respected source of media news and analysis. But sadly Gerard Henderson’s Media Watch Dog wasn’t hiring.”

“This is very much what I call a “Rowan Dean gig” – I just have to write the occasional column that no-one will read, and make the occasional video appearance that no-one will watch.”

“B&T has told me I can write whatever I like so long as it’s not defamatory. So I’m not sure where that leaves my debut column where I expose Anh Doh as a notorious [redacted] and a serial kiddy [redacted].”

We are thrilled to have Chris and his wicked sense of humour join the editorial team. Welcome!

