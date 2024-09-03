Colony Group Acquires Map Creative Strategy To Enhance National Client Roster

Australian, Papua New Guinean, and Pacific Island agency Colony Group has acquired Queensland-based Map Creative Strategy.

This acquisition is set to enhance Colony Group’s client roster across Australia and strengthen its service offerings in the Queensland market.

Under the leadership of agency directors Jeremy Bews and Carla Steadman, Map Creative Strategy brings over five decades of combined experience in building client relationships, strategic planning, and creative excellence. Their local knowledge will further bolster Colony Group’s credentials, particularly within Queensland.

Following the acquisition, Colony Group has rebranded the Queensland arm as Creative Outpost. Jeremy Bews will take on the role of agency director, while Carla Steadman will serve as group account director.

“It’s an exhilarating time at Creative Outpost as we continue to make strides in the Australian market,” said Colony Group’s co-founder and director, Katelyn Woolley.

“Acquiring Map Creative Strategy is a significant milestone in the evolution of Creative Outpost in Queensland”.

Launched in August 2024, Creative Outpost is dedicated to shaping and growing Queensland brands. With expertise in strategy, brand development, creative design, and digital experiences, the agency operates from offices in Brisbane and Cairns. Boasting a talented team of 45 professionals across Queensland, Creative Outpost has quickly become one of the state’s largest independent full-service creative agencies.

Agency director, Jeremy Bews, highlighted the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. “Our ability to deliver award-winning creative solutions and comprehensive brand experiences is unparalleled,” said Bews.

“Creative Outpost offers end-to-end services across campaign strategy, digital, social, content, SEO and SEM, graphic design, and media. Our talented team is the driving force behind our success”.

Leading the agency alongside Bews and Steadman are Colony Group’s co-founders Matt McCarthy and Katelyn Woolley, and agency director Jasmin Budden.

With a 15-year creative career, Budden has serviced clients across various sectors, including telecommunications, tourism, not-for-profit, Kina Bank, Brian Bell Group, and Digicel Pacific. Her dedication to leadership and mentoring First Nations creatives underscores her commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

“I am a proud Wadjanbarra Yidinji woman, and mentoring and providing opportunities for First Nations individuals in the creative industry is deeply meaningful to me,” said Budden.

“I am grateful for the mentorship I received throughout my career, and I am passionate about supporting the next generation of leaders in our industry”.

Creative Outpost’s diverse client roster spans government, tourism, property, not-for-profit, mining, and corporate sectors. The agency is also a Supply Nation Registered supplier, reflecting its commitment to supporting and engaging with Indigenous businesses.