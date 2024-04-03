Collins Square Partners With THE LUME Melbourne To Elevate Experiences

Collins Square has announced its partnership with THE LUME Melbourne, the world’s largest digital art gallery. This collaboration aims to elevate the tenant experience at Collins Square by providing exclusive access to a range of immersive experiences, events and wellness programs.

Located at the New York end of Collins Street, occupying an entire city block, Collins Square is a vibrant hub

seamlessly integrating commercial office space with convenience retail. With six office towers, the restored historic Goods Shed South and over 10,000 square metres of retail space, Collins Square is renowned for its inspired architecture and state-of-the-art facilities.

“Collins Square is thrilled to partner with The LUME Melbourne to give our tenants access to a range of immersive experiences at the world’s largest digital art gallery, including their incredible new Leonardo Da Vinci experience and popular Pilates and yoga classes,” said Emily Carroll, group executive, investment assets at Collins Square.

“Like The LUME Melbourne, we’re committed to making art more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,

with Collins Square, home to a significant collection of contemporary art in Melbourne”.

“We’re so happy to partner with Collins Square to bring enriching cultural and wellness experiences to their

tenants, who are only a stone’s throw away from us over the river,” said Jennifer North, Head of Commercial at THE LUME Melbourne.

“We’re dedicated to fostering creativity and wellbeing – and this collaboration allows us to extend our shared experiences and programs to a wider audience”.

As workers continue navigating the return to office environments post-Covid, prioritising wellness initiatives and superior tenant experiences is paramount. This partnership contributes to an ongoing commitment from Collins Square to create more opportunities for teams to connect and engage in a workplace conducive to productivity and creativity, making time in the office enjoyable and the commute into the CBD worthwhile.