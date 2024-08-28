Coca-Cola & Spotlight Among Melbourne Royal Show 2024 Sponsor Line-Up

Melbourne Royal has unveiled its 2024 Melbourne Royal Show sponsor and partner list, including returning Principal and Major Partners, along with several new additions. With the support of these partners, the Melbourne Royal Show experience will be enhanced with even greater value and up to 12 hours of activities and entertainment per day for visitors this year.

Coca-Cola returns as Principal Partner of the Show, presenting the Coca-Cola Eat Street, which includes a selection of some of the Show’s best food and beverage offerings, including Ebby, Mr Miyagi and Chimnutz.

Metro Trains Melbourne also returns as the Official Transport Partner of the Show and will bring back their much-loved free Metro Trains activation and free miniature railway ride for kids, a must-stop station for all train enthusiasts. Visitors are encouraged to utilise the train as the best way to get to the Show this year, with increased services running to and from Showgrounds Station throughout the Show.

Joining the lineup of returning major sponsors, Sushi Hub will present the new Sushi Hub Superdog Spectacular, a 30-minute wildly entertaining show starring athletic super dogs performing a high-flying, high-octane combination of extreme dog sports.

Spotlight will support the Show through its sponsorship of the popular Art, Craft and Cookery competitions.

Nine Network will anchor the 9News Local Heroes and Lifestyle Pavilion as an Official Media Partner, offering patrons the chance to record their own news bulletin, meet their favourite Channel 9 stars and spin the wheel to win some fantastic prizes.

PURA will once again support a popular Show favourite, the PURA Milking and Sheep Shearing Shows and will also be serving up classic Milkshakes in the Gourmet Pantry and Cellar.

Those searching for a caffeine hit will find St Remio as the official coffee supplier of the Show, and hungry visitors can rely on Wonderpies, who will return as the Official Pastry Supplier of the Melbourne Showgrounds. Created by Chef Ray Capaldi, Wonder Pies are baked fresh daily, using only the best local ingredients so visitors can tuck into a hearty and comforting range of baked goods, including award-winning pies, sausage rolls and other crowd-pleasers under the iconic Wonder Pie in the Sky.

Kubota Australia, LifeWise Pet Nutrition, Cirka and Select Event all return as Official Sponsors, while Racing Victoria Off The Track return as the Major Sponsor of the Melbourne Royal Horses in Action Competition and the daily horse stable tours, and Agriculture Victoria will also return as the Government Partner for the 2024 event.

National Storage and Gumbuya World are joining as first-time sponsors in 2024, with National Storage taking over the Home and Leisure Pavilion and Gumbuya World, the Kids Carnival.

Community Partners

From a community partner perspective, BACKPACKS 4 VIC KIDS is the Official Charity Partner for the 2024 Melbourne Royal Show, which provides essential material aid to displaced children. Backpacks 4 Vic Kids provides displaced children with a few essential items to help resource them, restore dignity and self-worth, and show them someone cares.

Sunflower Friendly is a new partner for the 2024 Melbourne Royal Show to provide support to patrons with a non-visible or hidden disability. Look for the sunflower posters across the Melbourne Showgrounds and sunflower badges worn by friendly staff who will be there to help provide a safe and inclusive experience for all patrons.

“We are incredibly grateful to have such amazing partners and sponsors on board for 2024, with many extending their commitment from previous years,” said Melbourne Royal executive general manager, experience and commercial, Hannah von Bibra. “We are always open to exploring new commercial partnerships and are so proud to be able to continue these longstanding relationships and collaborate on new and enhanced experiences for visitors to enjoy at the 2024 Melbourne Royal Show”.