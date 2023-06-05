Cobram Estate Launches New Sustainability Ad, Via Noisy Beast

Cobram Estate Launches New Sustainability Ad, Via Noisy Beast
Olive Oil brand Cobram Estate has launched a new ad showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability via Noisy Beast.

The 45-second stop-motion film was Conceptualised by Noisy Beast and created by Melbourne-based production company Pixel uses actual organic matter collected from Cobram Estate’s olive groves to illustrate the processes the business has put in place to reach its target of achieving zero waste.

“Sustainability has always been a core pillar for Cobram Estate, woven into the fabric of the business long before it ever became a corporate buzzword,” explained Lissy Byrne-Jones, Cobram Estate’s marketing manager.

“The issue was that most of Australia didn’t know this. And the challenge, in a market grown tired of greenwashing, was finding a way to communicate it in an original and engaging way. So when Noisy Beast suggested we go a little extra for sustainability by making our campaign out of our groves’ natural matter and offcuts, we felt it provided the perfect means of putting our words into one, two, three … Action!”

With groves that absorb more carbon from the atmosphere than making and marketing their extra virgin olive oil produces, and a process that reuses, recycles or upcycles over 99.5 per cent of its operational outputs.

“At Noisy, we’re all about giving brands a bigger voice – and we live for these kinds of opportunities, where brands are doing incredible work but not getting the public attention they deserve,” said David Brown, Noisy Beast’s managing director and partner.

“As I expect is the case with many Australians, I’d never really considered the food miles that overseas olive oils clock up in getting here, or how this would impact freshness. To see firsthand how Cobram Estate’s olives go from tree to press in under six hours, and learn how sustainability has been at the heart of their operations for almost 25 years, it was only natural that we honour this commitment by repurposing some of the organic outputs to make our ad.”

“Piecing this project together – leaf by leaf, pit by pit – was an incredibly intricate production for all involved and we’re absolutely delighted with the result.”

The campaign launched at the start of this month and features 15- and 45-second spots across YouTube and Meta.

Credits

Client: Cobram Estate

  • Marketing Manager: Lissy Byrne-Jones
  • Assistant Brand Manager: Erin Wilson
  • Brand Manager: Amy Stratford

Agency: Noisy Beast

  • Managing Director & Partner: David Brown
  • Executive Creative Director & Partner: Murray Bransgrove
  • Group Media Director & Partner: Ben Lynch
  • Senior Account Manager: Becky Yates
  • Creative Copywriter: Taz Liffman
  • Art Director: Jamie Clifford
  • Media Account Executive: Lula Tiver Smith

Production Company: Pixel

  • Director: Pete Nizic
  • Producers: Matt Pearson & Meline Samson
  • Exec Producer: Haley Polacik
  • DOP: Simon Higgins
  • Art Director: Jacqui Hudson
  • Stop Motion animators: Pete Nizic & Dropbear
  • Production Assistant: Mia Knox
  • Post Production: Pete Nizic
  • Colour Grade: Cj Dobson at Moodlab
  • Sound: Matt Sladen at Big Oscillator

