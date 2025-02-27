CMO Power Listers Gather For Exclusive Dinner

The inductees to B&T’s CMO Power List, presented by atn, gathered in Sydney last night for an intimate and exclusive dinner at Nel.

With close to a billion dollars of media budgets in the room, it really was the place to be. Conversations covered everything from changes in agency land, a renewed optimism in the economy and even karaoke songs of choice.

Vic Lorusso, CEO of presenting partner atn, addressed the room and thanked the attendees for their leadership in the sector. B&T’s managing director, Rosie Oakeshott, also gave a short speech and acknowledged the incredible work of Lisa Ronson, former CMO of Medibank, who was inducted to the list but sadly passed away in November.

