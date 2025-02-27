MarketingNewsletter

CMO Power Listers Gather For Exclusive Dinner

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
List of Images 1/17

The inductees to B&T’s CMO Power List, presented by atn, gathered in Sydney last night for an intimate and exclusive dinner at Nel.

With close to a billion dollars of media budgets in the room, it really was the place to be. Conversations covered everything from changes in agency land, a renewed optimism in the economy and even karaoke songs of choice.

Vic Lorusso, CEO of presenting partner atn, addressed the room and thanked the attendees for their leadership in the sector. B&T’s managing director, Rosie Oakeshott, also gave a short speech and acknowledged the incredible work of Lisa Ronson, former CMO of Medibank, who was inducted to the list but sadly passed away in November.

Read the full CMO Power List here.

Related posts:

  1. Revealed! B&T’s CMO Power List 2025
  2. This is Flow, RMK Creators, Creator Flow & SKG Join AiMCO
  3. Former CHEP, Clems & Virgin PR Leads Launch New Agency
  4. Poem Launches New Earned-First Reputation & B2B Offering
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Leandro Perez, chief marketing officer, Salesforce ANZ.
Salesforce’s Leandro Perez: ‘Agentic AI Is Not About Removing Jobs, But About Getting People To Be More Productive’
Enigma Media Strengthens Leadership Team With Senior Promotions
TV Ratings (26/2/2025): MAFS Comes To Blows
Taboola Expands Beyond Native Ads To Serve The Entire Performance Advertising Market
Register Lost your password?